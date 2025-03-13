Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sakura Stand Codes on March 13th, 2025.

Stand proud and ready for battle in Sakura Stand, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired Roblox experience where your combat skills determine your fate! Mastering this action-packed game requires dedication, strategic thinking, and plenty of resources. Fortunately, our list of Sakura Stand codes gives you instant access to thousands of free Tokens, special ornaments, and powerful boosts to enhance your journey through this anime adventure.

Active Sakura Stand Codes

Enter these codes exactly as shown to receive your rewards:

MeltingSnow : Redeem for 500 Tokens ( new )

: Redeem for 500 Tokens ( ) SnowInSummer? : Redeem for 500 Tokens ( new )

: Redeem for 500 Tokens ( ) SakuraBallZ : Redeem for 1,000 Tokens ( new )

: Redeem for 1,000 Tokens ( ) LordOfSakuraStand: Redeem for an Ornament ( new )

Mastery-Locked Codes

These codes require specific Mastery levels to redeem:

SakuraFinallyAddedStand : Rewards (Mastery 3 Required)

: Rewards (Mastery 3 Required) EarlyD4C : 50% to Red Mist Gate (Mastery 3 Required)

: 50% to Red Mist Gate (Mastery 3 Required) SFCOpen4Business : 1,500 Tokens (Mastery 3 Required)

: 1,500 Tokens (Mastery 3 Required) SFCSpecialCoupon : 500 Tokens (Mastery 3 Required)

: 500 Tokens (Mastery 3 Required) Kafk-ISTHATTHEREDMIST : 1,000 Tokens (Mastery 1 Required)

: 1,000 Tokens (Mastery 1 Required) 2monthsdelay : Rewards (Mastery 10 Required)

: Rewards (Mastery 10 Required) tenthousand: Boosts (Mastery 5 Required)

Expired Sakura Stand Codes

The following codes no longer work in Sakura Stand:

AMMDEVSFROMHEAVENSTANDOMG

batheski

ArrivalOfTheSkaFilmShirt1

FreeAdjucha

fidgetspinner.io

theSTARRK

AnArbiterAwakens

fixedcutscenewowowowowowowoowowowowow

shutdownmb

WHISPERTEAM

FOURTHSHUTDOWN

15kubsSoEpic

AuddyCOOKED

BugsFix2

100KLikes

justice

BugsFix

CursedSpiritManipulation

CodeBugFix

PureLove

SakunaFingerIncident

Halloween2023

How to Redeem Sakura Stand Codes

You can simply redeem codes for Sakura Stand in Roblox by following the steps below:

Launch Sakura Stand in Roblox. Click the Gear icon (Settings) in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Navigate to the Settings tab in the menu. Scroll down until you find the “Enter Code here” text box. Type or paste a code from our list (exactly as shown). Press Enter on your keyboard to receive your rewards.

Important Note: These codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown above. Copying and pasting directly from our list is the most reliable method to avoid errors.

How to Get More Sakura Stand Codes

Staying updated with the latest Sakura Stand codes requires knowing where to look. The most reliable source is the official Sakura Stand Discord server, where developers regularly post new codes. For convenience, we recommend bookmarking this page as we constantly verify and update our code list, removing expired ones and adding new releases as soon as they drop, saving you the hassle of searching through Discord messages.