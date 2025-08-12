Roblox Savannah Life Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Savannah Life Codes on August 12th, 2025.

Savannah Life on Roblox lets you become any animal you want in the African savannah! You can be a gentle zebra munching grass or a fierce lion hunting for prey. You need coins to unlock different animals and customize them. That’s where Savannah Life codes save the day! These free codes give you hundreds of coins so you can try out new species and make your animal look exactly how you want.

Working Savannah Life Codes

Our team has tested all these codes, and they’re working right now. Use them fast before they disappear!

BACON_AND_EGGS – Get 325 coins (Brand New!)

– Get 325 coins (Brand New!) FAST_CAT – Get 250 coins (Brand New!)

– Get 250 coins (Brand New!) CROCODILE – Get 325 coins

– Get 325 coins I_BELIEVE_I_CAN_FLY – Get 275 coins

– Get 275 coins CLIMBING_CAT – Get 250 coins

– Get 250 coins RHINO – Get 350 coins

Expired Codes

These codes don’t work anymore, so don’t waste time trying them:

MONKEY

THE_KING

FREE_PRESENT

MOO_DENG

RELEASE

MUFASA

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Savannah Life Codes in Roblox

Getting your free coins is super simple. Just follow these easy steps and you’ll have extra cash in seconds:

Open Savannah Life in Roblox. Look for the “Codes” button at the bottom of your screen. Click on it to open the codes menu. Type or paste your code into the text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your coins,

The coins will appear in your balance right away. You can spend them on new animals, different colors, or cool accessories to make your creature stand out.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide all the time with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and testing code so you don’t have to.

You can also look for codes on the official Savannah Life Discord server or follow the developer’s social media accounts. The creators sometimes post codes on their YouTube channel (@noyoproductions) and Twitter (@NOYO_Productions). However, coming back here is much easier than hunting through different websites.