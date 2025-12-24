Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk Wiki

Scary Shawarma Kiosk is a horror game set inside a restaurant. It has taken off recently and has been played by many Roblox players. The mission is simple. You need to serve shawarma to your guests; however, they aren’t all the same. Some are humans while others are not. You must only serve your own kind. The game mechanics are interesting, and the graphics are awesome. We have curated this Scary Shawarma Kiosk wiki guide with a group of writers contributing to the content.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk Wiki

Below, you will find different sections with links to dedicated guides and articles that will help you understand the game better and master different gameplay mechanics.

Codes – Codes can help you get free in-game items.

– Codes can help you get free in-game items. Anomalies – They are monsters that pretend to be human. You must not serve them any food.

– They are monsters that pretend to be human. You must not serve them any food. Corruptions – Power-ups that will help you survive this horror game longer. You can use it to scare, erase mistakes, detect anomalies better, and more.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk Tier Lists

We also have various tier lists to help you pick the best items in the game. The guides rank each item by comparing various parameters.

Corruptions Tier List – Corruptions are special powers that you can use in-game to survive longer. But not all are the same. This tier list will help you understand which ones you should use and why.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk Guides

Some guides on how you can level up faster, do better in the game, make more money, and survive the longest.

How to Detect Imposters – You aren’t supposed to serve shawarma to imposters and mosters. Here’s how to detect them amongst humans.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk Admin Events

These are events that are hosted by the admin and developers of the game. Watch out for special loot items and fun themed activities.