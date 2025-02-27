Roblox Shrimp Game Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Shrimp Game Codes on February 27th, 2025.

Surviving the deadly challenges in Shrimp Game requires skill, strategy, and a bit of help with in-game resources. By redeeming Shrimp Game codes, you can get valuable Credits that give you an edge over other players – whether you’re trying to survive Mingle challenges or purchase helpful abilities like Push or Glass Tester. Our team has verified all working Shrimp Game Codes to help you claim these free rewards and increase your chances of walking away with the ultimate cash prize. This guide covers all active codes, how to redeem them, and where to find more in the future.

Working Shrimp Game Codes (February 2025)

Our team has verified these codes as working as of February 27, 2025. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire:

SHRIMP25: Redeem for 1 million Credits

Expired Shrimp Game Codes

These codes below are expired but you can try out your luck:

LUNAR_FOLLOWS : Redeem for Credits

: Redeem for Credits LUNAR_NEW_YEAR : Redeem for Credits

: Redeem for Credits LUNAR_SNAKE : Redeem for Credits

: Redeem for Credits I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS : Redeem for Credits

: Redeem for Credits WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE: Redeem for Credits

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Anime Card Battles codes and Blue Lock Rivals codes, or visit our Roblox codes guide hub.

How to Redeem Shrimp Game Codes in Roblox

The code redemption system in Shrimp Game was recently added, making it possible to claim these rewards. Follow these simple steps to redeem your codes for Shrimp Games in Roblox:

Launch Shrimp Game in Roblox. Look for and click the Giftbox button in the game interface. Enter your code in the text box that appears. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

If you’re having trouble with code redemption, make sure you’re typing the code exactly as shown above (including capitalization and underscores), or use the copy-paste method for best results.

How to Find More Shrimp Game Codes

We regularly update this guide with the latest Shrimp Game codes as soon as they’re released, making this the most reliable source for current codes. However, if you want to find codes directly from the developers or be among the first to know when new ones drop, there are several official sources to check. Join the official Shrimp Game Discord server for announcements and exclusive codes that are often shared there first. Follow the developer @V_Champion_ on X/Twitter, where code drops and game updates are frequently posted. The official Shrimp Game Roblox group is another excellent source where codes are sometimes shared with group members.

The developers typically release new codes to celebrate milestones like game updates, holidays (as seen with the Lunar New Year codes), or player count achievements. Checking back here regularly is the easiest way to stay updated without having to sift through Discord channels or social media posts.