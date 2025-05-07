Roblox Sisyphus Training Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sisyphus Training Codes on May 7th, 2025.

Sisyphus Training is a Roblox fitness simulator where you train your muscles to push a massive stone up a mountain, just like the Greek mythological figure condemned to this eternal task. While the game is all about the grind, our list of Sisyphus Training codes will help you earn free Coin Potions to boost your progress without spending hours in the virtual gym.

Working Sisyphus Training Codes

Our team has verified this code:

upd1 – Redeem for 2 Coin Potions

Expired Sisyphus Training Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Sisyphus Training. Since the game is relatively new, all released codes are still active. Make sure to redeem the working code as soon as possible before it expires!

How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Training

Redeeming codes for Sisyphus Training is simple with these steps:

Launch Sisyphus Training in Roblox Look for the Gear icon in the top left corner of your screen Click on it to open the settings menu Enter a working code in the Code text box Click the OK button to claim your rewards

Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors. If you encounter any issues, try restarting the game or joining a different server.

How to Get More Sisyphus Training Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Sisyphus Training codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available

Currently, there’s no official Discord server for the game, so the game page is your best source for new codes. Developers typically release code to celebrate game milestones, during updates, or for special events.