Roblox Skateboard Obby Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Skateboard Obby Codes on July 25th, 2025.

Skateboard Obby delivers the perfect fusion of classic Roblox obby challenges with the smooth flow of skateboarding mechanics, creating an experience that tests both your platforming skills and your ability to maintain momentum through increasingly complex obstacles. By redeeming these codes, you’ll get free cash to unlock new skateboards, trails, and gear.

Working Skateboard Obby Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently active. Since this game has limited code releases, make sure to redeem them quickly:

SQUID – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SUMMER – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards SLIDE – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards TREASURE – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards OLLIE – Redeem for 500 Cash

Expired Skateboard Obby Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Skateboard Obby

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Skateboard Obby Codes in Roblox

You can easily redeem codes for Skateboard Obby by following these steps:

Launch Skateboard Obby Look for the Reward icon (gift symbol) on the right side of your screen and click it Navigate to the Codes tab in the reward menu Type your chosen code into the text field that appears Click the Redeem button

The game will display a notification confirming your reward redemption, and any cash earned will be added to your balance immediately for use in the shop.

How to Find More Skateboard Obby Codes

We update this guide regularly with new Skateboard Obby codes as soon as they’re released, making it your most reliable source for free rewards. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since codes often appear during game updates, seasonal events, and community milestones.

The developers typically announce new codes through the official Roblox Discord. Since codes often celebrate popularity milestones and special events, expect new releases when the game reaches significant player count achievements or during seasonal updates.