Roblox Skibidi Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Skibidi Tower Defense Codes on December 3rd, 2025.

Ready to defend against the most absurd enemy imaginable? Skibidi Tower Defense brings viral internet chaos to Roblox tower defense gameplay, where toilets are your enemies! This tactical experience challenges you to strategically place mechanical bot units that fight off waves of attacking bathroom fixtures. Building effective defenses requires diverse units and upgrade resources. Skibidi Tower Defense codes deliver instant gems, clovers, new units, and other rewards!

Working Skibidi Tower Defense Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they’re flushed away!

FINALHOUR – Get 500 Gems

– Get 500 Gems sinisterguy – Get Sinister Guy unit

– Get Sinister Guy unit LASTDELAY – Get 500 Gems

– Get 500 Gems 0404 – Get Clovers

– Get Clovers weareback – Get 500 Gems

– Get 500 Gems thankyou – Get 500 Gems

– Get 500 Gems 400klikes – Get New Units

– Get New Units sinister – Get New Units

– Get New Units BUGSFIXED – Get 50 Gems

– Get 50 Gems 1MILMEMBERS – Get 50 Gems

Expired Codes

These codes have expired:

G4L4XY3V3NT

helloworld

baro

blue

digitonoob

FatDuck

Meta

Pine

Boom

Traits

AppleBottomJeans

PVP

EP69

cope

GLITCH

freeskibs

UPGRADETV

How to Redeem Skibidi Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Important: You must have at least 5 wins in the game before you can redeem codes! After meeting this requirement, follow these steps:

Launch Skibidi Tower Defense in Roblox Click the “Rewards” icon on the left side of your screen Go to the “Codes” tab in the rewards menu Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text box Click “Verify” or “Redeem Code” to claim rewards

Your gems, units, and other rewards appear immediately. The 5-win requirement means new players should focus on completing early levels with daily rewards and quest bonuses before redeeming codes.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the official Skibidi Tower Defense Discord server. In the commands channel, type “.codes” and press enter to see all active codes. Skibidi Tower Defense codes give you the gems and units needed to build effective defenses immediately.