Roblox Skinwalker Classes Guide: All Classes, Costs & How to Unlock

Roblox Skinwalker has added a new Class system that changes how you play the game. This feature lets you start matches with special equipment. Having a class gives you a head start against the scary monsters in the game. This guide will tell you everything about the classes in Skinwalker – what they do, how much they cost, and how to get them.

All Skinwalker Classes, Perks and Costs

Skinwalker has seven different classes you can choose from. Each class gives you different starting items that help you in the game. Here’s a breakdown of all the classes:

Class Image Starting Equipment Special Ability Cost None No equipment No special abilities Free (Default) Doctor 3 Bandages Can heal and revive teammates 30 Bonds Scout Nightvision Goggles Can see clearly at night 50 Bonds Priest Crucifix Can purify monsters 50 Bonds Scientist 50 Anti-Skinwalkers Auto-targeting monster killers 75 Bonds Grappler Grappling Hook Better movement across the map 100 Bonds Engineer Turret Auto-targets and kills monsters 250 Bonds All Skinwalker Classes

How to Unlock and Use Classes in Skinwalker

Getting classes in Skinwalker is pretty simple, but you need to know where to look and have enough Bonds to buy them.

How to Unlock Classes:

Go to the main lobby in Skinwalker. Find the Tailor Shop in the lobby. Look for an NPC wearing a hat inside the shop. Walk up to this NPC and interact with them by pressing E. A menu will appear showing all available classes. Click on the class you want to unlock. Press the “Buy” button. Your new class will now be available to use in matches.

If you want to give a class to your friend, you can press the “Gift” button instead of “Buy” when selecting a class.

Best Classes for Different Play Styles

Depending on how you like to play, some classes might be better for you than others:

If you like helping your team: The Doctor class is perfect for support players . Your bandages can keep everyone alive longer, and being able to revive teammates makes you very valuable.

The Doctor class is . Your bandages can keep everyone alive longer, and being able to revive teammates makes you very valuable. If you prefer fighting monsters: The Engineer or Scientist classes give you automatic weapons that kill monsters without you having to do much. The Engineer’s turret is stronger but costs more Bonds.

The Engineer or Scientist classes give you automatic weapons that kill monsters without you having to do much. The Engineer’s turret is stronger but costs more Bonds. If you want to explore safely: The Scout class with night vision or the Grappler with the grappling hook are great for players who like to move around and explore.

The Class system in Roblox Skinwalker gives you more options for how to play the game. Starting with special equipment can make surviving against monsters much easier. Remember that you can change your class before each match, so try different ones to see which you like best!

Now that you know all about the classes in Skinwalker, jump into the game and start collecting Bonds to unlock your favorite class!