Roblox Sky Fighters Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sky Fighters Codes on December 9, 2025.

Tired of endless Squid Game challenges? Skip straight to the finale and fight other players until only one survives! Sky Fighters delivers intense Squid Game-inspired arena combat where you battle opponents in the sky until claiming ultimate victory. Building an overpowered fighter requires the best powers, and rolling for optimal abilities takes substantial resources. Sky Fighters codes deliver instant power rolls, yen, revives, and luck boosts!

Working Sky Fighters Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before elimination!

BEATDOWN – Get 5 Power Rolls

POLE – Get Yen

150MILMEMBERS – Get Luck Boost

6KCCU – Get Revive

10MVISITS – Get 10 Lucky Rolls

JOINCOMMSERVER – Get 3 Power Rolls

PAYUPv2 – Get Power Rolls, Yen, or Revives

AFKWORLDv2 – Get Power Rolls, Yen, or Revives

3NEWEMOTESv2 – Get Power Rolls, Yen, or Revives

YOUDESERVEITv2 – Get Power Rolls, Yen, or Revives

ONEMOREDELAY – Get Power Rolls, Yen, or Revives

EGGSCODE – Get Power Rolls, Yen, or Revives

Expired Codes

RANKED

MOREPOWERS

DAILYREWARDSREFRESH

IDKWHATTOPUT

GETLUCKY

HALLOWEEN2025

5MVISITS

LUCKPLS

PLSINEEDEXTRALIFE

100KGROUPMEMBERS

1KSERVERMEMBERS

How to Redeem Sky Fighters Codes in Roblox

You need to complete the tutorial. After meeting the requirement, follow these steps:

Launch Sky Fighters in Roblox Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already Click the “Codes” button at the top of the screen (next to settings) Enter your code in the text box Press Enter to claim rewards

If the Codes button isn’t visible, try connecting to a lobby first. Your power rolls, yen, revives, and boosts appear immediately upon successful redemption!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Sky Fighters Discord server and follow the game page. Codes typically release during major updates, events, real-world holidays, or when the game hits milestone player counts, visits, or likes. Sky Fighters codes give you the power rolls, yen, and revives needed to build an unstoppable fighter immediately. Use your free resources wisely, master combat mechanics, and become the last survivor standing in the deadly sky arena.

.