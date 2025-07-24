Roblox Sky Squid Game Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sky Squid Game Codes on July 24th, 2025.

Sky Squid Game brings the nerve-wracking tension of the hit Netflix series directly to Roblox, recreating that unforgettable final tower challenge that left viewers on the edge of their seats. In this survival experience, you’ll find yourself on three towering pillars where trust becomes your greatest weapon and betrayal lurks around every corner. The goal is simple but brutal: eliminate at least one player on each tower, or everyone gets eliminated.

Working Sky Squid Game Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all currently working. Make sure to join the official Discord server before redeeming, as it’s required for most codes:

FRONTMAN – Redeem for 25M Won

– Redeem for 25M Won 1MVISITS – Redeem for 10M Won

– Redeem for 10M Won TITLES – Redeem for 10M Won

– Redeem for 10M Won RELEASE – Redeem for 25M Won

Expired Sky Squid Game Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the Sky Squid Game

How to Redeem Sky Squid Game Codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem codes in Sky Squid Game, you’ll need to join the official Discord server – this is a requirement set by the developer. Once you’ve joined the Discord community, follow these steps:

Launch the Sky Squid Game. Look for the Codes icon at the bottom of your screen and click it Enter your chosen code into the pop-up text box that appears Press the Enter key or click confirm to claim your Won rewards

How to Find More Sky Squid Game Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Sky Squid Game codes, making it your most reliable source for free Won currency. Bookmark this page and check back weekly since new codes often drop during game updates and special events.

For immediate access to new codes, join the official Sky Squid Game Discord server. The developer frequently drops fresh codes there during community events and milestone celebrations.