Roblox Slap Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Slap Codes on November 27th, 2025.

Slap is a fast-paced brawler from Current (creators of Basketball Zero and Blue Lock Rivals), where you engage in chaotic slapping tournaments. Master different attack styles, perfect your dodging techniques, and deliver satisfying palm-powered strikes to become the ultimate Slap King. The game features various abilities and styles that add depth to the simple yet addictive slapping mechanics, turning every match into a test of reflexes and strategy. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free Lucky Spins to unlock better abilities and dominate the competition.

Working Slap Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Slap that you can redeem for free rewards:

25KLIKES – Redeem this code for 5 Lucky Spins

– Redeem this code for 5 Lucky Spins TUTORIALFIXED – Redeem this code for Lucky Spins

– Redeem this code for Lucky Spins SRYWINSTRK – Redeem this code for Lucky Spins

– Redeem this code for Lucky Spins 5KLIKES – Redeem this code for 3 Lucky Spins

– Redeem this code for 3 Lucky Spins SRRYDELAY – Redeem this code for 3 Lucky Spins

– Redeem this code for 3 Lucky Spins RELEASE – Redeem this code for 5 Lucky Spins

These codes provide valuable Lucky Spins to help you unlock new abilities and styles for your slapping arsenal.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Slap at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Slap Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Slap codes:

Note: You must first join the SLAP by Current. Roblox group before redeeming codes.

Open Slap in Roblox. Complete or skip the tutorial. Click the CODES button at the bottom of your screen. Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text field. Press Redeem to claim your Lucky Spins.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Slap codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game milestones or updates.

Join the official Slap Discord server where codes are announced in the code-list channel when they become available. Follow the SLAP by Current. Roblox group (required for code redemption) for community updates and potential exclusive benefits.