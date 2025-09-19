Roblox Sol’s RNG – All Potions Guide (September 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new potions in Sol’s RNG on September 20, 2025.

Anyone looking to gain special effects in Sol’s RNG and make the rolling process easier should utilize the various potions that the game has to offer. However, obtaining all of them can be a challenging task since you cannot simply purchase them from a merchant. Additionally, do you know all the potions in Sol’s RNG and what effects they offer? This article provides a comprehensive list to help you out.

List of All the Potions in Sol’s Rng

Before proceeding, it’s worth noting that you can’t stack all potions. For example, you can use the Haste and Speed potions together, but you can’t stack Haste I and Haste II potions to increase the overall duration of their effects. Now, let’s head over to the complete list.

Image Potion Effect Duration How to Get/Crafting Recipe Luck Potion +25% Luck 1 minute • Can be found around the map.

• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.

• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester. Luck Potion L +25% Luck 5 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Luck Potion XL +25% Luck 10 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Speed Potion +10% Roll Speed 1 minute • Can be found around the map.

• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.

• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester. Speed Potion L +10% Roll Speed 5 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Speed Potion XL +10% Roll Speed 10 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Fortune Spoid I +50% Luck 1 minute • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Fortune Spoid II +75% Luck 1 minute • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Fortune Spoid III +100% Luck 1 minute • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Fortune Potion I +50% Luck 5 minutes • Obtainable through Daily Quests.

• Craft using 10 Lucky Potions. Fortune Potion II +75% Luck 5 minutes • Obtainable through Daily Quests.

• Craft using 25 Lucky Potions. Fortune Potion III +100% Luck 5 minutes • Obtainable through Daily Quests.

• Craft using 50 Lucky Potions. Huge Fortune Potion I +50% Luck 1 Hour • Obtainable through Daily Quests. Haste Potion I +20% Roll Speed 5 minutes • Obtainable through Daily Quests.

• Craft using 10 Speed Potions. Haste Potion II +25% Roll Speed 5 minutes • Obtainable through Daily Quests.

• Craft using 25 Speed Potions. Haste Potion III +30% Roll Speed 5 minutes • Obtainable through Daily Quests.

• Craft using 50 Speed Potions. Potion of Bound +5,000,000% Luck 1 Roll – Craft using:

• 1x BOUNDED Aura

• 3x Permafrost Aura

• 20x Lost Soul

• 100x Lucky Potion



– Obtained from:

• Traveling Merchant Jester

• By getting the “A sincere person”, “Tip blessing”, and “SUPERSTAR” achievements.

• After completing the Null Biome Daily Quest. Heavenly Potion +15,000,000% Luck 1 Roll – Craft using:

• 2x Celestial Aura

• 1x Exotic Aura

• 5x Quartz Aura

• 250x Lucky Potions

• 2x Powered



– Obtained from:

• Traveling Merchant Jest

• By getting the “Touch the grass”, “Eternal Time…”, “When is payday???”, “#DAY100” and “Perfect Attendance Award” achievements.

• Can be found as a drop in the Dreamspace Biome. Rage Potion +35% Roll Speed 10 minutes – Craft using:

• 1x Diaboli Aura

• 5x Rage

• 10x Speed Potion Diver Potion +40% Roll Speed 10 minutes – Craft using:

• 1x Nautilus Aura

• 20x Speed Potion Jewelry Potion +120% Luck 10 minutes – Craft using:

• 1x Aquamarine

• 1x Sapphire

• 1x Emerald

• 1x Ruby

• 1x Topaz

• 1x Gilded

• 20x Lucky Potion Zombie Potion +150% Luck 10 minutes • 1x Bleeding

• 1x Undead

• 10x Lucky Potion Godly Potion (Zeus) • +200% Luck

• +30% Roll Speed 4 Hours • 1x Zeus

• 1x Stormal

• 15x Wind

• 25x Speed Potion

• 25x Lucky Potion Godly Potion (Poseidon) • -50% Luck

• +75% Roll Speed 4 Hours • 1x Poseidon

• 1x Nautilus

• 1x Aquatic

• 50x Speed Potion Godly Potion (Hades) • +300% Luck

• -30% Roll Speed 4 Hours • 1x Hades

• 6x Diaboli

• 6x Bleeding

• 50x Lucky Potion Godlike Potion +40,000,000% Luck 1 Roll • 1x Godly Potion (Zeus)

• 1x Godly Potion (Poseidon)

• 1x Godly Potion (Hades)

• 600x Lucky Potion Mixed Potion

• +25% Luck



• +10% Roll Speed 3 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari. Strange Potion I – Can get the following effects:

• The Chosen: +150% Luck+30% and Roll Speed

• The Power I: +150% Luck

• The Wrath I: -50% Luck

• The Sloth I: -15% Roll Speed 5 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester. Strange Potion II – Can get the following effects:

• GODLIKE: +250% Luck and +40% Roll Speed

• The Power II: +250 Luck

• The Knowledge II: +40% Roll Speed

• The Wrath II: -100% Luck

• The Sloth II: -25% Roll Speed 10 minutes • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester. Oblivion Potion +60,000,000% 1 Roll • Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester. Warp Potion +1000% Roll Speed 2,000 Rolls – Craft using:

• x100 Powered

• x1 Arcane

• x5 COMET

• x200 Lunar

• x1,000 Speed Potion Transcendent Potion +1000% Roll Speed 20,000 Rolls • 0.3% chance to get from Random Potion Sacks.

• x1 potion by getting the 20,000,000 and 30,000,000-roll achievement.

• x3 potions by getting the 50,000,000 roll achievement.

• x1 potion for getting the DAY100 achievement. Gladiator Potion +100% Luck – • Obtained from the Quest Board. Forbidden Potion I • +50% Luck

• +20% Roll Speed 30 minutes • x1 Darklight Shard

• x2 Lucky Potion

• x2 Speed Potion Forbidden Potion II • +250% Luck

• +50% Roll Speed 1 Hour • x1 Darklight Orb

• x20 Lucky Potion

• x20 Speed Potion Forbidden Potion III • +1000% Luck

• +200% Roll Speed 3 Hours • x1 Darklight Core

• x100 Speed Potion

• x100 Lucky Potion Raid Potion +100% Luck – • Obtained from the Season Pass (The Crawler) Potion of the Dune +1,000,000% Luck 1 Roll • Can be obtained by beating The Crawler.

All Unobtainable and Event-Exclusive Potions

While most of the potions in Sol’s RNG are obtainable, some were exclusive to limited-time events and have now been removed from the game. We have listed them all below.

Santa Claus Potion – Could be obtained by opening gift boxes.

– Could be obtained by opening gift boxes. Sizemin Potion – Could be obtained through the April Fools 2025 event gamepass.

– Could be obtained through the April Fools 2025 event gamepass. Sizemax Potion – Could be obtained through the April Fools 2025 event gamepass.

– Could be obtained through the April Fools 2025 event gamepass. Heavenly Potion I – Could be obtained through crafting and traveling merchant.

– Could be obtained through crafting and traveling merchant. Heavenly Potion II – Could be obtained through crafting and traveling merchant.

– Could be obtained through crafting and traveling merchant. Universe Potion I – Could be obtained through crafting.

– Could be obtained through crafting. Pump King’s Blood – Could be purchased from the Jack the Pumpkin NPC for 800 Pumpkin Tokens.

– Could be purchased from the Jack the Pumpkin NPC for 800 Pumpkin Tokens. ??? – Could be obtained from the 54_xyz NPC during the Winter 2025 event.

Are Potions Worth Using?

Absolutely, potions offer boosts and buffs that will help you roll better auras in Sol’s RNG. Additionally, you also need some of these potions as they’re a crucial ingredient to crafting some of the high-tier items. Since the main goal of the game is to get amazing and outlandish Auras and stand out more than others, we highly recommend employing potions for the task. Your focus should be on potions that give you better luck and roll boosts, since their combo will be the most helpful.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.