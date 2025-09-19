Home » Gaming » Roblox Sol’s RNG – All Potions Guide (September 2025)

Roblox Sol’s RNG – All Potions Guide (September 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new potions in Sol’s RNG on September 20, 2025.

Anyone looking to gain special effects in Sol’s RNG and make the rolling process easier should utilize the various potions that the game has to offer. However, obtaining all of them can be a challenging task since you cannot simply purchase them from a merchant. Additionally, do you know all the potions in Sol’s RNG and what effects they offer? This article provides a comprehensive list to help you out.

potions in Sol's RNG

List of All the Potions in Sol’s Rng

Before proceeding, it’s worth noting that you can’t stack all potions. For example, you can use the Haste and Speed potions together, but you can’t stack Haste I and Haste II potions to increase the overall duration of their effects. Now, let’s head over to the complete list.

ImagePotionEffectDurationHow to Get/Crafting Recipe
potions in Sol's RNG LuckyLuck Potion+25% Luck1 minute• Can be found around the map.
• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester.
potions in Sol's RNG Luck Potion LLuck Potion L+25% Luck5 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Luck Potion XLLuck Potion XL+25% Luck10 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Speed PotionSpeed Potion+10% Roll Speed1 minute• Can be found around the map.
• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester.
potions in Sol's RNG Speed Potion LSpeed Potion L+10% Roll Speed5 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Speed Potion XLSpeed Potion XL+10% Roll Speed10 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Fortune Spoid IFortune Spoid I+50% Luck1 minute• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Fortune Spoid IIFortune Spoid II+75% Luck1 minute• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Fortune Spoid IIIFortune Spoid III+100% Luck1 minute• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Fortune Potion IFortune Potion I+50% Luck5 minutes• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
• Craft using 10 Lucky Potions.
potions in Sol's RNG Fortune Potion IIFortune Potion II+75% Luck5 minutes• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
• Craft using 25 Lucky Potions.
potions in Sol's RNG Fortune Potion IIIFortune Potion III+100% Luck5 minutes• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
• Craft using 50 Lucky Potions.
potions in Sol's RNG Huge Fortune Potion IHuge Fortune Potion I+50% Luck1 Hour• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
potions in Sol's RNG Huge Haste Potion IHaste Potion I+20% Roll Speed5 minutes• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
• Craft using 10 Speed Potions.
potions in Sol's RNG Haste Potion IIHaste Potion II+25% Roll Speed5 minutes• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
• Craft using 25 Speed Potions.
potions in Sol's RNG Haste Potion IIIHaste Potion III+30% Roll Speed5 minutes• Obtainable through Daily Quests.
• Craft using 50 Speed Potions.
potions in Sol's RNG Potion of BoundPotion of Bound+5,000,000% Luck1 RollCraft using:
• 1x BOUNDED Aura
• 3x Permafrost Aura
• 20x Lost Soul
• 100x Lucky Potion

Obtained from:
• Traveling Merchant Jester
• By getting the “A sincere person”, “Tip blessing”, and “SUPERSTAR” achievements.
• After completing the Null Biome Daily Quest.
potions in Sol's RNG Heavenly PotionHeavenly Potion+15,000,000% Luck1 RollCraft using:
• 2x Celestial Aura
• 1x Exotic Aura
• 5x Quartz Aura
• 250x Lucky Potions
• 2x Powered

Obtained from:
• Traveling Merchant Jest
• By getting the “Touch the grass”, “Eternal Time…”, “When is payday???”, “#DAY100” and “Perfect Attendance Award” achievements.
• Can be found as a drop in the Dreamspace Biome.
potions in Sol's RNG Rage PotionRage Potion+35% Roll Speed10 minutesCraft using:
• 1x Diaboli Aura
• 5x Rage
• 10x Speed Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Diver PotionDiver Potion+40% Roll Speed10 minutesCraft using:
• 1x Nautilus Aura
• 20x Speed Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Jewelry PotionJewelry Potion+120% Luck10 minutesCraft using:
• 1x Aquamarine
• 1x Sapphire
• 1x Emerald
• 1x Ruby
• 1x Topaz
• 1x Gilded
• 20x Lucky Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Zombie PotionZombie Potion+150% Luck10 minutes• 1x Bleeding
• 1x Undead
• 10x Lucky Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Godly Potion (Zeus)Godly Potion (Zeus)• +200% Luck
• +30% Roll Speed		4 Hours• 1x Zeus
• 1x Stormal
• 15x Wind
• 25x Speed Potion
• 25x Lucky Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Godly Potion (Poseidon)Godly Potion (Poseidon)• -50% Luck
• +75% Roll Speed 		4 Hours• 1x Poseidon
• 1x Nautilus
• 1x Aquatic
• 50x Speed Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Godly Potion (Hades)Godly Potion (Hades)• +300% Luck
• -30% Roll Speed		4 Hours• 1x Hades
• 6x Diaboli
• 6x Bleeding
• 50x Lucky Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Godlike PotionGodlike Potion+40,000,000% Luck1 Roll• 1x Godly Potion (Zeus)
• 1x Godly Potion (Poseidon)
• 1x Godly Potion (Hades)
• 600x Lucky Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Mixed PotionMixed Potion
• +25% Luck

• +10% Roll Speed		3 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Mari.
potions in Sol's RNG Strange Potion IStrange Potion ICan get the following effects:
• The Chosen: +150% Luck+30% and Roll Speed
• The Power I: +150% Luck
• The Wrath I: -50% Luck
• The Sloth I: -15% Roll Speed		5 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester.
potions in Sol's RNG Strange Potion IIStrange Potion IICan get the following effects:
• GODLIKE: +250% Luck and +40% Roll Speed
• The Power II: +250 Luck
• The Knowledge II: +40% Roll Speed
• The Wrath II: -100% Luck
• The Sloth II: -25% Roll Speed		10 minutes• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester.
potions in Sol's RNG Oblivion PotionOblivion Potion+60,000,000%1 Roll• Can be purchased from Traveling Merchant Jester.
potions in Sol's RNG Warp PotionWarp Potion+1000% Roll Speed2,000 RollsCraft using:
• x100 Powered
• x1 Arcane
• x5 COMET
• x200 Lunar
• x1,000 Speed Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Transcendent PotionTranscendent Potion+1000% Roll Speed20,000 Rolls• 0.3% chance to get from Random Potion Sacks.
• x1 potion by getting the 20,000,000 and 30,000,000-roll achievement.
• x3 potions by getting the 50,000,000 roll achievement.
• x1 potion for getting the DAY100 achievement.
potions in Sol's RNG Gladiator PotionGladiator Potion+100% Luck• Obtained from the Quest Board.
potions in Sol's RNG Forbidden Potion IForbidden Potion I• +50% Luck
• +20% Roll Speed		30 minutes• x1 Darklight Shard
• x2 Lucky Potion
• x2 Speed Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Forbidden Potion IIForbidden Potion II• +250% Luck
• +50% Roll Speed		1 Hour• x1 Darklight Orb
• x20 Lucky Potion
• x20 Speed Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Forbidden Potion IIIForbidden Potion III• +1000% Luck
• +200% Roll Speed		3 Hours• x1 Darklight Core
• x100 Speed Potion
• x100 Lucky Potion
potions in Sol's RNG Raid PotionRaid Potion+100% Luck• Obtained from the Season Pass (The Crawler)
potions in Sol's RNG Potion of the DunePotion of the Dune+1,000,000% Luck1 Roll• Can be obtained by beating The Crawler.

All Unobtainable and Event-Exclusive Potions

While most of the potions in Sol’s RNG are obtainable, some were exclusive to limited-time events and have now been removed from the game. We have listed them all below.

  • Santa Claus Potion – Could be obtained by opening gift boxes.
  • Sizemin Potion – Could be obtained through the April Fools 2025 event gamepass.
  • Sizemax Potion – Could be obtained through the April Fools 2025 event gamepass.
  • Heavenly Potion I – Could be obtained through crafting and traveling merchant.
  • Heavenly Potion II – Could be obtained through crafting and traveling merchant.
  • Universe Potion I – Could be obtained through crafting.
  • Pump King’s Blood – Could be purchased from the Jack the Pumpkin NPC for 800 Pumpkin Tokens.
  • ??? – Could be obtained from the 54_xyz NPC during the Winter 2025 event.

Are Potions Worth Using?

Absolutely, potions offer boosts and buffs that will help you roll better auras in Sol’s RNG. Additionally, you also need some of these potions as they’re a crucial ingredient to crafting some of the high-tier items. Since the main goal of the game is to get amazing and outlandish Auras and stand out more than others, we highly recommend employing potions for the task. Your focus should be on potions that give you better luck and roll boosts, since their combo will be the most helpful.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

