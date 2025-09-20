Home » Gaming » Roblox Sol’s RNG – All Equippable Items Guide

Update: We last updated the Sol’s RNG all equippable items list on September 20, 2025.

While Sol’s RNG is all about rolling the best aura you can, getting the top-tier ones is a challenging task. To bring luck on your side, you can use various items. Potions and equippables greatly elevate your chances of getting the best that the game has to offer. But, do you know all the equippable items in Sol’s RNG and what buffs each gives? Well, this article presents the complete list of all the equippable items that you can obtain and use.

equippable items in Sol's RNG

List of All Equippable Items in Sol’s Rng

Currently, the only available equippable items in Sol’s RNG are gauntlets. You can equip them in your hands to get various buffs. There are currently 20 gauntlets for the right hand, while five are for the left hand. We have listed all of them below, along with the steps to get them and their buffs.

1. The Right Hand Gauntlets

ImageNameEffect
(While the item is equipped)		How to Get
(Crafting recipe)
equippable items in Sol's RNGLuck Glove+25% LuckCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 2x Divinus
• 1x Crystallized
• 3x Rare
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGDesire Glove+40% LuckCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Rage
• 1x Diaboli
• 1x Ruby
• 1x Bleeding
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGLunar Device+15% Roll SpeedCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Rare
• 1x Lunar
• 1x Divinus
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGGemstone GauntletGives 0-30% Luck or Roll Speed per secondCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Topaz
• 1x Emerald
• 1x Ruby
• 1x Aquamarine
• 1x Sapphire
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGFrozen Gauntlet• +150% Luck
• -25% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Glacier
• 1x Permafrost
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGSolar Device+50% LuckCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Solar
• 1x Divinus
• 1x Rare
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGDark Matter DeviceYou get a 0.1% chance to earn 1 Point after every bonus rollCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Ink
• 1x Glock
• 1x Ash
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGAqua Device• +10% Roll
• +100% Roll speed during Rainy		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Aquamarine
• 1x Nautilus
• 1x Aquatic
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGShining Star• +50% Luck Boost
• +250% Luck Boost during Starfall		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Star Rider
• 1x STARLIGHT
• 1x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGEclipse Device• +50% Luck
• +15% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Eclipse
• 1x Solar Device
• 1x Lunar Device
equippable items in Sol's RNGExo Gauntlet• +100% Luck
• +20% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 2x Magnetic
• 2x Precious
• 3x Gilded
• 1x Sidereum
• 1x Exotic
• 1x Undead
• 3x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGWindstorm Device• +115% Luck
• +25% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 25x Wind
• 1x Aquatic
• 1x Stormal
• 4x Sidereum
• 12x Precious
• 5x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGSubzero Device• +150% Luck
• +30% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 600x Crystallized
• 2x Permafrost
• 60x Glacier
• 2x Aquatic
• 10x Sidereum
• 20x Magnetic
• 40x Precious
• 5x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGGalactic Device• +250% Luck
• +30% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 15x Solar
• 100x Sapphire
• 1x Galaxy
• 3x COMET
• 62x Magnetic
• 80x Diaboli
• 1x Eclipse Device
• 15x Lunar
• 25x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGVolcanic Device• +290% Luck
• 35% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 10x Rage: Heated
• 1x Hades
• 140x Diaboli
• 55x Bleeding
• 1000x Rage
• 1x Solar Device
• 1x Windstorm Device
• 6x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGExoflex Device• +340% Luck
• 35% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 50x Exotic
• 3x Arcane
• 5x Jade
• 350x Sidereum
• 37x Undead
• 80x STARLIGHT
• 2000x Forbidden
• 1000x Aquamarine
• 30000x Rare
• 1x Exo Gauntlet
equippable items in Sol's RNGHologrammer• +395% Base Luck
• +35% Roll Speed
• Gives a 15% chance to duplicate an item when you grab it while wearing this gauntlet		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 2x Magnetic: Reverse Polarity
• 2x Virtual
• 2x Kyawthuite
• 3x Twilight
• 30x COMET
• 80x STARLIGHT
• 600x PLAYER
• 145x Rage: Heated
• 830x Magnetic
• 1645x Diaboli
• 4000x Forbidden
equippable items in Sol's RNGRagnaroker• +455% Luck
• +40% Roll Speed
• +45% Luck in Hell, Windy, and Rainy biomes.		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 3x Zeus
• 3x Poseidon
• 3x Hades
• 75x Star Rider
• 175x Lunar
• 175x Solar
• 230x Rage: Heated
• 800x Sidereum
• 350x Lost Soul
• 1450x Ash
• 23000x Rage
• 3200x Diaboli
equippable items in Sol's RNGStarshaper• +700% Luck
• +50% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Gravitational Device
• 15x Solar Device
• 1x Galactic Device
• 15x Lunar Device
• 3x Hyper-Volt
• 2x STARSCOURGE
• 6x Gravitational
• 3x Galaxy
• 200x Star Rider
• 90x COMET
• 1,500x Solar
• 1,500x Lunar
• 2,700x Sidereum
• 5,600x Magnetic
equippable items in Sol's RNGNeurolyzer• +850% Luck
• +70% Roll Speed		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 2x CHROMATIC
• 1x Hologrammer
• 7x Origin
• 18x Virtual
• 10x Twilight
• 260x STARLIGHT
• 2,000x Flushed:
• 2,500x Lost Soul
• 20x UNBOUND
• 400x Exotic

2. The Left Hand Gauntlets

ImageNameEffect
(While the item is equipped)		How to Get
(Crafting Recipe)
equippable items in Sol's RNGJackpot Gauntlet• +77% Luck
• +7% Roll Speed
• Get $77 cash upon rolling the Jackpot		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 77x Jackpot
• 777x Rare
• 77x Gilded
• 7x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGFlesh DeviceEach of your rolls is worth 1.3x luckCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 30x HAZARD
• 15x Corrosive
• 1x Astral
• 10x Undead
• 6000x Crystallized
• 30x Bleeding
• 190 Ink
equippable items in Sol's RNGGravitational DeviceTurns your normal 2x bonus into a 6x bonus roll luckCraftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 3x BOUNDED
• 1x Gravitational
• 5x Exotic
• 75x Magnetic
• 152x Diaboli
• 31x Sidereum
• 5x Nautilus
• 152x Precious
• 15x Gear Basing
equippable items in Sol's RNGDarkshader• Your Bonus Roll Cooldown decreases from 10 to 5.
• Your next 10 Rolls grant x2.5 Luck.		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 1x Arcane: Dark
• 20x Undefined
• 5x Twilight
• 2,700x Lunar
• 1,150x L E A K
• 2,250x HAZARD
• 3,500x Bleeding
• 22,000x Ink
• 14,800x Diaboli
• 37,000x Forbidden
equippable items in Sol's RNGPole Light Core Device• +500% Luck
• You get 5 stacks of skip every 30th Roll.		Craftable at Jake’s workshop:
• 3x Blizzard
• 3x Sirius
• 4x Hyper-Volt
• 25x Magnetic: Reverse Polarity
• 300x Permafrost
• 100x Jade
• 5000x Solar
• 7250x Sidereum
• 9000x Magnetic
• 5x Origin

How to Equip the Equippable Items in Sol’s RNG

To equip an item, especially the Gauntlets in Sol’s RNG, you must go through these steps:

  1. Launch Sol’s RNG and enter the game.
  2. Click the Inventory icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Go to the Gears tab.
  4. Click on the equippable item that you wish to wear.
equippable items in Sol's RNG
equippable items in Sol's RNG

With this, you’ve also reached the end of this guide. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back when a new update drops.

