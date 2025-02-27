Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new active Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator Codes on February 27th, 2025.

If you’ve got a need for speed, then Sonic Speed Simulator is the perfect Roblox game to satisfy your racing desires. This officially licensed SEGA experience lets you race as Sonic and friends across multiple vibrant worlds. To help you dash past the competition, we’ve compiled all active codes that provide valuable rewards like exclusive Chao pets, XP boosts, and tickets. Our team regularly verifies these Sonic Speed Simulator codes to ensure you’re never missing out on free stuff!

Working Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Our team has confirmed these codes are working as of February 27, 2025. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire!

1billion : Redeem for 1 You Pet

: Redeem for 1 You Pet race2win : Redeem for 100-200 Race Tickets

: Redeem for 100-200 Race Tickets Hooray50k : Redeem for 30-minute Triple XP Boost

: Redeem for 30-minute Triple XP Boost thankyouchao : Redeem for 1 Gratitude Chao

: Redeem for 1 Gratitude Chao 40kThankYou : Redeem for 30-minute Triple Rings Boost

: Redeem for 30-minute Triple Rings Boost thumbsup : Redeem for 1 Bloxian Chao

: Redeem for 1 Bloxian Chao Amazing35 : Redeem for 30-minute Magnet Boost

: Redeem for 30-minute Magnet Boost 25k: Redeem for 30-minute Magnet Boost

Expired Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

lankyboxbox : Was for Boxy Chao

: Was for Boxy Chao lankyboxfox : Was for Foxy Chao

: Was for Foxy Chao thefinalfanspt1 : Was for Fan Chao

: Was for Fan Chao thefinalfanspt2 : Was for Fan Chao

: Was for Fan Chao 1morefanpt1 : Was for Fan Chao

: Was for Fan Chao 1morefanpt2 : Was for Fan Chao

: Was for Fan Chao forthefans : Was for Fan Chao

: Was for Fan Chao GottaGetRedRings : No longer works

: No longer works PRJ_SONIC_SHOCK : No longer works

: No longer works RidersBundle : No longer works

: No longer works ILive4Adventure : No longer works

: No longer works MyValentines : No longer works

: No longer works RIDERS : No longer works

: No longer works soniccentral: No longer works

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, or visit our Roblox codes guide hub.

How to Redeem Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

You can quickly redeem codes for Sonic Speed Simulator by following the steps below:

Launch Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the far-right side of your screen. Select the Redeem Codes tab on the left. Enter your code in the text box that says Enter Code. Click the Redeem! button.

Having issues redeeming a code? Double-check that you’ve entered it exactly as listed, with correct capitalization and spacing. These codes won’t work if even one character is wrong. The easiest way to avoid mistakes is to simply copy the code from our list and paste it directly into the game.

How to Get More Sonic Speed Simulator Codes

Our team constantly monitors and adds new Sonic Speed Simulator codes to this guide as they appear, ensuring you always have access to the most recent rewards. Want to hunt for codes yourself? Check out the official Sonic Speed Simulator account on X (formerly Twitter) where GamefamStudios and SEGA share new codes during special events and updates.

The game’s Discord server is another great resource where developers announce fresh codes and you can chat with fellow speed enthusiasts. Both platforms typically release codes to celebrate milestones or promote new content updates.