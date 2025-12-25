Roblox Spear Fishing Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Spear Fishing Codes on December 25th, 2025.

Spear Fishing is an underwater adventure where you hunt fish, crabs, turtles, and even crocodiles with various harpoons. Build your collection by catching diverse sea creatures, sell them for coins and gems, and upgrade your equipment to tackle rarer catches. Whether you’re using traditional spears or advanced fishing baskets for AFK farming, the thrill of the hunt keeps players engaged. Let’s explore the current Spear Fishing codes that can give you free coins and gems to enhance your fishing arsenal.

Working Spear Fishing Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Spear Fishing that you can redeem for free rewards:

Y7DGYB – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards FOBM0D – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards BP7M38 – Redeem for 20 Gems

– Redeem for 20 Gems S8NCAS – Redeem for 200 Coins

– Redeem for 200 Coins NIZP7X – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards P9PDX8 – Redeem for rewards

– Redeem for rewards WMYZST – Redeem for 200 Coins

– Redeem for 200 Coins X9LYI1 – Redeem for 20 Gems

These codes provide valuable resources to help you purchase better equipment and progress faster.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

HXEZUL

P0ELOG

How to Redeem Spear Fishing Codes

The redemption process for Spear Fishing requires Discord verification. Follow these steps:

Join the For the Fish Discord server. Go to the #bot-commands channel. Use the command /Check to verify your Roblox account. Open Spear Fishing in Roblox. Click the Discord icon in the top-right corner. Enter your verification code first, then press Check. Enter any active code from our list in the same text box. Press Check again to claim your rewards.

Note: Codes have short lifespans, so redeem them as soon as possible.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Spear Fishing codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Codes typically expire quickly in this game.

Join the For the Fish Discord server for code announcements and community discussions.

Use your coins to upgrade harpoons for catching bigger fish and gems to unlock special equipment that accelerates your collection progress.