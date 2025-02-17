Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes (February 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes on February 17th, 2025.

SpongeBob Tower Defense brings a fresh strategic twist to the beloved cartoon series, letting players collect and deploy their favorite Bikini Bottom residents against waves of enemies. While mastering your defense tactics is key, these codes can give you a significant advantage with free Trait Rerolls, Magic Conches, and other valuable rewards. We’ve gathered all the active SpongeBob Tower Defense codes to help you strengthen your defensive lineup.

Working SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

Here’s every active code for SpongeBob Tower Defense verified by our team:

750KLikesThanks – 10 Trait Reroll, 5 Magic Conches, and 10 Epic Treasure Chests

Want to explore more Roblox adventures? Dive into our other Roblox guides! You might enjoy Anime Vanguards or check out our master list of Roblox codes for free rewards across other exciting games as well.

Expired SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

SundayFUNDay2

ObeyTheConch

EXPKRABBYKREW

LookAtAllThemFishies

TraitsPls

GoldenTraitRoll4U

SATURDAYGRIND

VDayReveal

Spatula9000

TradeChatYay

YTLOYALIST

VDayUpdate

HEARTBOOSTER

LoyalKrabbyKrewSub

600KMillionAnchovies

550KAllTheWay

ONTHATGRIND

iWATCHEDTHEVIDEO

MassiveUpdate4

KRABBYKREWYT

500KFeelingOkay

PiratesBooty

450KHipHipHooray

VaultedYummies

900GemsPLS

FUUUTURE

400KNoWay

TrinketsAPlenty

Sorry4Bugs

ShowMeTheUpdate

500KAnchovies

QuarterMillion

ThatWasFast

SummonTime

SecretHunter

OPCodeForReal

BoostJuice

100KGoofyGoobers

ImReadyImReady

OneUp

GemsOnGems

NowThisIsOP

SandysDojo

25KHooray

XmasUnderDaSea

How to Redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

You must be level 10 to redeem codes! Once you’ve reached level 10, follow the steps below to redeem codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense in Roblox:

Launch SpongeBob Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Codes option in the left menu. Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” field. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

Note: Codes are case-sensitive! Make sure to enter them exactly as shown above to avoid the dreaded “Invalid Code” message.

How to Find New SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

The developers regularly release new codes to celebrate and visit milestones, so there’s always something new to look forward to. While we keep this guide updated daily with the latest codes, you can also follow @WonderWorksRB on X/Twitter for immediate updates. The Krabby Krew Roblox group and Discord server are also excellent places to stay informed about new code releases and game updates.

With all these codes, you’re well-equipped to tackle any threat. Remember to check our guide regularly, as new codes appear frequently, and each one could provide the boost you need to perfect your defense strategy.