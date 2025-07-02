Roblox Squid Game The Final Games Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Squid Game The Final Games Codes on July 2nd, 2025.

The Final Games brings Netflix’s official adaptation of the hit series directly to Roblox, delivering an authentic and thrilling experience that captures everything fans love about the deadly competition. To help you get the best start possible in this deadly competition and unlock powerful abilities or characters that match your playstyle, you can redeem Squid Game The Final Games codes for massive amounts of free Won currency that would normally take countless rounds to earn.

Working Squid Game The Final Games Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Each code provides an enormous amount of Won currency:

Player149 – Redeem for 91.2 million Won

Player333 – Redeem for 91.2 million Won

Player456 – Redeem for 91.2 million Won

Expired Codes

Great news! Since Squid Game: The Final Games just launched, there are no expired codes yet. All the codes above are still active and ready to claim, giving you plenty of time to collect these massive currency rewards.

How to Redeem Squid Game The Final Games Codes

Here’s the step-by-step process to redeem codes for Squid Game The Final Games:

Launch Squid Game: The Final Games on Roblox.

Click the Promo Codes button from the right-side menu,

button from the right-side menu, Copy one of the working codes from our list above

Paste it into the “Promo Code” text box

Click the Confirm button to claim your Won currency

How to Find More Codes

Since this is Netflix’s official game, the code distribution strategy differs from typical Roblox experiences:

Bookmark this page – We monitor the official game page and update immediately when new codes are released

– We monitor the official game page and update immediately when new codes are released Official game page on Roblox

Unlike most Roblox games, there’s currently no dedicated Discord server for this title, making the official game page the primary source for new codes. With your enormous starting currency from these codes, you’ll be well-equipped to face whatever deadly challenges await in the arena.