Roblox Squid TD Codes (February 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Squid TD codes on February 26th, 2025.

Squid TD brings the intense world of Squid Game to life in a tower defense format, where you’ll deploy guards to take down waves of rampaging contestants. As you progress through increasingly challenging levels, you’ll need stronger guards and more resources to succeed.

That’s when our collection of Squid TD codes comes in handy, providing you with free Cash and Cyber Gems to strengthen your defenses against the onslaught of contestants. We regularly check and update these codes so you’ll always have access to the latest freebies available in the game.

All Working Squid TD Codes (February 2025)

These codes have been verified as working as of February 26, 2025:

CYBER – Redeem for 5 Cyber Gems

– Redeem for 5 Cyber Gems SQUIDS – Redeem for 100 Cash

Expired Squid TD Codes

Currently, there are no expired Squid TD codes. This is good news, as it means all the codes we’ve found are still active! However, codes can expire without notice, so we recommend redeeming them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Codes in Squid TD

Redeeming the codes for Roblox Squid TD is quite straightforward, just follow the steps below:

Launch Squid TD in Roblox. Look for the ABX button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click on this button to open the code redemption window. Enter your code in the text field that appears. Press the Enter key to submit and receive your rewards.

If a code doesn’t work, first make sure you’ve typed it exactly as shown above, including capital letters and special characters. Codes are case-sensitive, so even slight differences can prevent them from working.

Where to Find More Squid TD Codes

While we keep this guide updated with all the latest Squid TD codes, you might want to follow official sources to get codes as soon as they’re released. The quickest way to find new codes is by joining the official Squid TD Discord server where developers frequently post announcements and codes.

With these codes and tips, you’re well on your way to building an impressive defense system in Squid TD. Remember to check back regularly for updates, as new codes are released frequently during game updates and special events.