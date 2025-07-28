All Admin Console Commands in Steal a Brainrot Roblox

Want to mess with your friends in Steal a Brainrot? Admin commands are your ticket to turning any server into complete chaos. These special comments let you control other players, launch them like rockets, and pull off some really fun pranks in the game. I am going to show you all the admin console commands in Steal a Brainrot and how to use them.

How to Get Admin Console Commands in Steal a Brainrot

Of course, getting admin commands isn’t something you can just type in the chat box. First, you need to purchase the Admin Commands Game Pass from the Robux shop. This pass costs either 2,299 Robux.

Why does it cost so much? Because these commands are incredibly powerful. You can basically boss around any player on the server and create absolute mayhem. If you’re a content creator, love to make videos, or just someone who loves trolling friends, it’s worth every Robux. Once you buy the pass, you’ll see a new AP (Admin Panel) button at the top left of your screen. That’s your gateway to all the fun.

How to Use the Admin Panel

Using admin commands is pretty simple once you know the basics:

Click the AP button at the top left of your screen to open up the admin panel. Some commands have their own buttons, but for other commands, type them in the text box. Always add the player’s username after the command. Hit Enter and watch the chaos unfold.

The format is simple:

;[command] playername

For example, if you want to turn your friend Shida into a rocket, you’d type: ;rocket shida and watch your friend fly around the map.

All Admin Console Commands in Steal a Brainrot

Here’s every admin command you can use in Steal a Brainrot:

Command What It Does Example ;rocket Shoots a player like a rocket, so they fly around the map ;rocket [name] ;ragdoll Makes a player ragdoll and flop around everywhere ;ragdoll [name] ;balloon Turns someone’s head into a balloon, and they float up for 15 seconds ;balloon [name] ;inverse Flips all their controls backwards for 10 seconds ;inverse [name] ;nightvision Gives a player night vision for 1 minute ;nightvision [name] ;jail Traps a player in one spot for about 10 seconds ;jail [name] ;control You get to control another player for 10 seconds ;control [name] ;jumpscare Spawns a scary brainrot character right in front of someone ;jumpscare [name] ;tiny Makes a player super tiny ;tiny [name] ;morph Changes a player into a random brainrot character ;morph [name] ;cmds Shows you all the commands you can use ;cmds

Best Console Commands for Trolling Friends

Some commands are way more fun than others. Here’s what I think works the funniest:

;rocket is probably the funniest one. Watching someone suddenly blast off into the sky never gets old. It’s perfect for catching people when they’re busy trying to steal some Brainrots.

really messes with people's heads. Imagine trying to play when your controls are totally backwards. Left becomes right, forward becomes backward.

is great for getting campers out of their hiding spots. Nothing ruins someone's sneaky plan like suddenly floating away with a balloon head.

Admin Console Commands in Steal A Brainrot are some of the most fun things in any Roblox game. Yes, the game pass costs a bunch of Robux, but being able to control other players is totally worth it. Go grab that admin pass and start turning Steal A Brainrot servers into your own comedy show.