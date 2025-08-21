Steal a Brainrot Admin War Update: Release Date and What to Expect

Steal a Brainrot Admin War update is coming, and the developer said it’s going to be the biggest event the game has ever seen. This massive update brings the epic Admin War event, Galaxy Mutation mechanics, tons of new Brainrots, and special gear that you won’t find anywhere else. If you want to be ready for this update, here’s everything you need to know about when it drops and what’s coming.

Steal a Brainrot Admin War Update Release Date and Time

The Admin War Update launches on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST and runs until Friday, August 29th, 2025. The main update kicks off at a specific time, so you’ll want to mark your calendar. Here are the exact release times for different regions:

Region/Country Release Date and Time India (IST) Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, August 23 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, August 23 at 4:00 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, August 24 at 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, August 24 at 1:00 AM

The special Admin War event will start at the same time as the update, so make sure you’re online if you want to see what surprises are waiting. Plus, if you want to get better Brainrots with stacked traits and mutations, you’d better log into the game at least one hour earlier so you can enjoy the Admin Abuse event, too.

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot Admin War Update

The Admin War Update runs for almost a full week, giving you plenty of time to experience everything it offers. Since this is a limited-time event, you won’t want to miss out. The Admin War only happens once, and some of the rewards you can get during this week won’t be available again. Here is the countdown timer for Steal a Brainrot Admin War update:

What to Expect

The Admin War Update is packed with new content that’s going to change how you play Steal a Brainrot. Here’s everything that’s coming:

Admin War Event – This mysterious event starts at the same time as the update, with secret content that hasn’t been fully revealed yet. But we know for sure that it’s going to be a collaboration between Jandel and SpyderSammy. This could be the most exciting part of the entire update. It’s going to be a huge Grow a Garden Admin Abuse and Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse war.

– This mysterious event starts at the same time as the update, with secret content that hasn’t been fully revealed yet. But we know for sure that it’s going to be a collaboration between Jandel and SpyderSammy. This could be the most exciting part of the entire update. It’s going to be a huge Grow a Garden Admin Abuse and Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse war. Galaxy Mutation System – The Galaxy Mutation feature is completely new and works on a special schedule. Space events happen hourly on weekends and every 3 hours on weekdays . During these events, your Brainrots can get galaxy mutations that make them way more powerful.

– The Galaxy Mutation feature is completely new and works on a special schedule. Space events happen and . During these events, your Brainrots can get galaxy mutations that make them way more powerful. Galaxy Wheel – This will introduce a brand new space-themed gear that you can’t get anywhere else.

– This will introduce a brand new space-themed gear that you can’t get anywhere else. 7 New Brainrots will join the game, such as: Pipi Potato (Legendary) Lerulerulerule (Mythic) Pakrahmatmamat (Brainrot God) ??? (Brainrot God) Tartaruga Cisterna (Brainrot God) ??? (Secret) ??? (Secret)

will join the game, such as: 2 New Fused Brainrots will spawn from the machine: Brr Es Teh Patipum (Brainrot God) ??? (Secret)

will spawn from the machine: Admin Lucky Block – A special reward box that holds some of the best stuff in the update. It contains 4 brand new Brainrots plus La Grande Combinasion.

– A special reward box that holds some of the best stuff in the update. It contains 4 brand new Brainrots plus La Grande Combinasion. Quality of Life Improvement – The update also brings bug fixes, patches, and improvements to make the game run better.

The Admin War Update is going to be intense, so start getting ready now. Make sure you have enough time to play during the first weekend when Galaxy Mutations happen every hour!