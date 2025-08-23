Want the new Alien trait in Steal a Brainrot? This amazing new trait just came out with the latest Admin War update, which has the Space event included in it. It puts a UFO on your Brainrot’s head and gives you more money. Here’s how to get the Alien trait in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Get Alien Trait in Steal a Brainrot

There are only two ways to get Brainrots with the Alien Trait. Here’s how:

1. Space Event

This is the easiest way to get Alien Trait Brainrots. The Space event runs for 10 minutes every time it’s active, and Sammy will spawn a green UFO. This big alien ship shows up in the sky above where the Brainrots walk on the conveyor belt. You’ll know it’s happening when the sky turns purple with green lights.

When the event is going on, the UFO picks up some random Brainrots with a beam and throws them back down with the Alien trait. If you can buy one of these, you’ll make way more money. They cost the same as regular Brainrots but give you 3x more income.

2. Steal From Other Players

You’re playing Steal a Brainrot, so steal them! If you see someone with an Alien trait, which is shown with a UFO icon on top of their Brainrots, you can steal it like any other Brainrot. When you steal it, you keep all the good stuff. But watch out because other players can steal from you, too. Protect your good ones!

Why the Alien Trait Is Worth It

The Alien trait gives your Brainrot a cool UFO that floats above their head with green glowing lights! Plus, you get 3x more money. For example, you are buying Tung Tung Sahur, which usually makes $25 per second. But with the Alien trait, it makes $75 per second.

If you get a Brainrot God or a Secret with an Alien trait that stacks with other traits or mutations, you can make a huge amount of money. That’s why this new trait is worth getting, and it looks so cool!

If you are confident and like taking big risks, steal them from other people’s bases. But if you want to play it safe, you can be patient and wait for a Space event to be active, so you can buy the Alien Brainrot from the conveyor belt itself. Good luck, and hope the aliens hook you up with something good!