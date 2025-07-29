How to Do Bombardiro Crocodilo Ritual in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Want to unlock another secret ritual in Steal a Brainrot? The Bombardiro Crocodilo ritual is a hidden feature that most players don’t know about. When you pull it off, you get an insane Brainrot that makes lots of money. Let me show you exactly how to do Bombardiro Crocodilo ritual in Steal a Brainrot.

Bombardiro Crocodilo Ritual Requirements

Getting ready for this ritual takes some prep work, but it’s totally worth it:

You need three Bombardiro Crocodilo Brainrots. Yeah, I know that these things are very expensive at $500,000 each to get from the conveyor belt. Plus, they’re Mythic-tier units that are super rare, so you must be patient. But trust me, you’ll make that money back fast once you get the reward.

However, before you start the ritual, you have to know that you can’t do this alone. You need two friends to help out. Each person needs to bring one Bombardiro Crocodilo Brainrot. The trick is getting all three units lined up on the red conveyor belt at the exact same time.

How to Do Bombardiro Crocodilo Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Ready to try the Bombardiro Crocodilo Ritual? Here’s what you do:

Gather your team – Invite two friends to join your room and ask them to participate in the ritual with you. Make sure each player has one Bombardiro Crocodilo unit ready. Collect the Brainrots – Have all three Bombardiro Crocodilo units ready. These don’t have to be your own; you can borrow or steal them from other players if needed. Move to the red conveyor belt – Head over to the red conveyor belt with your friends, preferably positioning yourselves right in front of the unit entrance. Form the line formation – All three players must stand in a line on the belt. Make sure to leave a small gap between each person for the ritual to work properly. Wait for the trigger – Once the line is formed, stand still and wait for about 5–10 seconds. You’ll know it’s working when your unit starts moving and speeding up. Watch the magic happen – You’ll automatically start running along the belt, and then the planes will take off, triggering the special bombing event with visual effects across the map.

If the ritual isn’t triggering, the most likely issue is positioning or timing. Try adjusting your spacing on the conveyor belt or making sure all three players are standing completely still during the waiting period.

Ritual Reward

So what’s the big reward? After all those planes finish their bombing run, a Brainrot will spawn on the conveyor belt. This is a Brainrot God rarity unit that costs $12,500,000 to purchase and makes $55,000 per second. That’s one of the best money-makers in the entire game. If you’re lucky, you can even get a Los Crocodilitos with Gold mutation, which can give you 25% more money than the normal one.

With this kind of income, you’ll be buying Rebirth and new Brainrots way faster than everyone else. Once you master the Bombardiro Crocodilo Ritual, you might want to try the La Vacca ritual too. It’s another secret that’s worth checking out!