How to Get Bombardiro Crocodilo Trait in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Looking to grab the awesome Bombardiro Crocodilo trait in Steal a Brainrot? This one gives your Brainrots a cute crocodile symbol on top of their heads and boosts your income, too. This mysterious trait only shows up during the Lava / Magma event, though, so you’ll need to be ready when things heat up. Let me walk you through exactly how to get Bombardiro Crocodilo trait in Steal a Brainrot and why it’s totally worth the effort.

How to Get the Bombardiro Crocodilo Trait in Steal a Brainrot

There are two main ways to add Brainrots with the Bombardiro Crocodilo Trait to your collection. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lava/Magma Event

This is where the magic happens. When the admin kicks off this event, you’ll know it right away. The sky will go black, and you can see bright yellow streaks flashing everywhere. Then this massive lava ball appears on top and starts shooting fire all over the place. Pretty wild, right? When this Lava Mutation event happens, usually the admin will tell you that they will drop some Bombardiro Crocodilos. That’s the time when you want to act fast.

Bombardiro Crocodilo Trait in Steal a Brainrot

Head over to the conveyor belt area, and you will see so many flying crocodiles in the sky. If you spot these crocs flying around, keep your eyes glued to the Brainrots walking on the conveyor belt. Look for any Brainrot that suddenly gets a crocodile symbol on the top of their name, then go right away and purchase them by clicking E on your keyboard.

2. Steal From Other Players

This is Steal a Brainrot we’re talking about, so stealing is literally the point! If you see someone with a Bombardiro Crocodilo trait Brainrot sitting in their base, you can snatch it just like any other Brainrot. If you pull it off, congrats! But remember, other players can do the exact same thing to you.

Why the Bombardiro Crocodilo Trait Is Worth It

This Bombardiro Crocodilo trait is so worth it to get because it actually makes you serious money. You get a 2 to 3x income multiplier, which can really add up fast. Especially if you stack it up with other traits or even a mutation. Just see the example below:

Bombardiro Crocodilo Trait in Steal a Brainrot

I got myself a Lava mutation Perochello Lemonchello. In their normal epic form, they only give you $160 income per second. When they get the Lava mutation, they bump up to $960/s – pretty good already, right? But when my Perochello Lemonchello has both the mutation and the Bombardiro Crocodilo trait, it gives me $1,400/s income. That’s a huge difference, and that’s why it’s worth getting.

So that’s how to get the Bombardiro Crocodilo trait in Steal a Brainrot. Keep an eye on announcements and be ready to jump in when that sky turns black. Good luck, and hopefully you’ll snag yourself these Brainrots!

