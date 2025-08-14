Steal a Brainrot Brazil Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The mid-August update for Steal a Brainrot is coming soon, and it’s filled with exciting new stuff. This Steal a Brainrot Brazil Event update drops a total of seven brand-new brainrots, a special Taco Tuesday event, and some changes to the Matteo ritual. Let me break down everything you need to know.

Steal a Brainrot Brazil Event Update Release Date and Time

The Steal a Brainrot Brazil Event update is scheduled to go live on Saturday, August 16th at 2:30 AM IST. Mark your calendars because this is when all the new content becomes available to everyone. The update will run until August 21st, which gives you five full days to experience everything. You have so much time to collect the new brainrots and participate in all the special events.

Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:



Region/Country Release Time India (IST) Saturday, August 16 at 2:30 AM United States (EST) Friday, August 15 at 5:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, August 15 at 2:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, August 15 at 10:00 PM

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot Brazil Event Update

You’ve got just a few hours left to wait! The update drops Saturday morning at 2:30 AM, so set your alarms if you want to be among the first players to try the new content. Once the update goes live, all the new features will be available immediately. You won’t have to wait for anything to unlock over time.

What to Expect

The Brazil Event update for Steal a Brainrot is packed with awesome new content in the game. You’re getting seven brand-new brainrots with some of the craziest names yet, plus special events that give you better chances at rare drops.

Taco Tuesday Event – Feed Sammy taco-themed brainrots, and you can get either a Brainrot God or Secret tier reward. This event also brings three new taco brainrots that you can only get on Tuesdays. Since the update runs until August 21st, you’ll have two chances to participate – August 20th and possibly the following Tuesday if you’re quick.

– Feed Sammy taco-themed brainrots, and you can get either a Brainrot God or Secret tier reward. This event also brings three new taco brainrots that you can only get on Tuesdays. Since the update runs until August 21st, you’ll have two chances to participate – August 20th and possibly the following Tuesday if you’re quick. Four New Brainrots are joining the game with super high rarity levels. You will see: Tracoducotulu Delapeladustuz (Mythic) Tralalita Tralala (Brainrot God) Los Matteos (Secret) ??? (Secret) – This one is still a complete mystery!

are joining the game with super high rarity levels. You will see: Matteo Ritual Rework completely changes this feature for the better. The ritual now gives you both a trait and Los Matteos brainrot. Before, it was pretty weak, but now you get permanent upgrades plus a secret tier brainrot.

completely changes this feature for the better. The ritual now gives you both a trait and Los Matteos brainrot. Before, it was pretty weak, but now you get permanent upgrades plus a secret tier brainrot. Surprise Brazil Event is going to be live when the update drops. Or usually, it will take 15 minutes after the update is released. The developers didn’t tell us much about it, so we’ll have to explore and figure out what triggers this special event and what the rewards are. Maybe new traits or mutations!

The Brazil Event update might bring even more players to Steal a Brainrot. With fresh content and improved systems, more people are going to jump into the game and start stealing from each other. Be careful, and keep your new brainrots safe in your base!