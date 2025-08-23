How to Get Brr Es Teh Patipum in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Brr Es Teh Patipum is one of the newest Brainrot God characters coming to Steal a Brainrot. Brr Es Teh Patipum is a fun character that started on TikTok. A user called this an Indonesian Brainrot character, because the name “Es Teh” literally means “Iced Tea” in a glass, now completed with arms, legs, and a face. This is how to get Brr Es Teh Patipum in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Brr Es Teh Patipum Special

This new Brainrot God is going to be really powerful in the game, because it’s a rare one that can only be obtained either by stealing or using a Fuse machine. Right now, we don’t know the exact stats yet because the Admin War update hasn’t dropped. But since it’s a Brainrot God tier, you can expect it to make way more money than regular Brainrots. Most of them make between 20-50 million per second, so expect something in that range.

Note: We will update the stats for Brr Es Teh Patipum once the update is live.

How to Get Brr Es Teh Patipum in Steal a Brainrot

There are two confirmed ways to get Brr Es Teh Patipum in the game. Here is how they work:

Method 1: Fuse Machine

You know the blue box sitting right next to the Coin Shop in the middle of the map? That’s the Fuse Machine. It is now your main option for getting this new Brainrot God. There are some steps you need to follow to start the machine:

Pick four strong Brainrots from your base and put each one into the Fuse Machine slots (on the right side). Hold the E key to start the fusion process. Play as usual, as you wait for the fusion to complete. Come back after the countdown is done and collect your new Brainrot.

However, please note that doing these steps doesn’t guarantee you getting Brr Es Teh Patipum. If you are lucky, or you buy some server luck with Robux, you might be able to get it on the first try. However, if you just play regularly, you have to try quite a few times to get this Brainrot God to spawn. But using better Brainrots also gives you better chances of success.

Try to mix and match before activating the machine, because the new Fuse Machine rework system actually makes it easier to get rare Brainrots and shows the full list of all Brainrots with their exact drop rates.

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

If you can’t get Brr Es Teh Patipum through fusion, you can try stealing it from other players. This way is, of course, much harder and takes more skill, but it works if you’re lucky and good at the game. Here’s how to steal from other players:

Look for players who have Brr Es Teh Patipum by checking different servers in the game. Buy gear and traps first so you can set up around their base before you try to steal. Watch their base carefully and wait for the right moment when it’s not well protected. Grab Brr Es Teh Patipum quickly and run back to your own base as fast as you can.

This method needs a lot of practice. You have to be good at sneaking around and moving fast. Plus, knowing where to put your traps. Some players are really good at protecting their rare Brainrots, so it’s not always easy to steal from them.

Is Brr Es Teh Patipum Worth Getting?

Any Brainrot God in Steal a Brainrot is usually worth the effort. These characters give you the best money-making power in the game. If you’re serious about advancing and you want to reach Rebirth 14 quickly, then getting high-tier Brainrots like this one is essential.

The main challenge will be getting the right Brainrots for fusion. You’ll need to collect several rare Brainrots and save up millions of coins. But once you have Brr Es Teh Patipum, the investment will pay off fast.