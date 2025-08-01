How to Get Concert Trait in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

The latest Fuse Machine update has finally dropped in Steal a Brainrot, and this 10th update is the biggest in the game so far. With this update comes a new admin event and trait called the Concert trait. This is one of the coolest traits in the game, and it’s not as hard to get as you might think. Let me show you how to get the Concert trait in Steal a Brainrot and why it’s worth going after.

How to Get the Concert Trait in Steal a Brainrot

The Concert trait is a special trait that makes your Brainrot look like it’s ready to party. When a Brainrot has the Concert trait, it gets a unique appearance that shows it was part of the famous Brainrot Concert event. You will see a blue and pink disco symbol on top of your Brainrot, plus a disco glow around it.

Now there are only two ways to add Brainrots with the Concert trait to your collection. Here are the methods:

Method 1: Concert Event

The Concert event is the main way to get this trait. This is an admin event that happens when the developers decide to run it. You can’t predict when it will happen, so you need to be ready. I got lucky because I was there when the Fuse Machine update went live, and the admin actually gave us three concerts!

When the Concert event starts, the whole lobby transforms into a disco. The room goes dark and fills with flashing laser lights. On top of the conveyor belt entrance, you can see huge Tung Tung Sahur, Tralalero Tralala, and Chimpanzini Bananini take over as the DJs. Loud music starts playing, and everyone begins dancing. When you see a Brainrot walking on the belt with the Concert trait, go purchase it as soon as possible!

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

If you miss the Concert event, don’t worry. You can still get the Concert trait by stealing it from other players who already have it. Look for players who have Brainrots with the Concert trait. You can usually tell because these Brainrots will have the special Concert appearance I mentioned above.

When you find someone with this trait, you can try to steal the Brainrot from their base. Keep in mind that some players are really good at protecting their rare traits, so this method might take several tries. This method is more reliable than waiting for the Concert event because you’re not depending on admin timing. If you’re patient and keep looking, you’ll eventually find someone with the Concert trait to steal from.

Why the Concert Trait is Worth It

The Concert trait is definitely worth getting for several reasons. Let me break down why you should go after this trait. This trait comes with a 5x multiplier, which is really solid. This means your Brainrot becomes five times more valuable than a regular one.

For example, look at my Bombardiro Crocodilo that has the Concert Trait. This Brainrot normally makes $2,500 per second. But with the Concert trait on top, it jumps to making $12,500 per second! That means the Concert trait gives you 5 times more income.

So that’s how to get the Concert trait in Steal a Brainrot. Since this trait only comes from the admin event or stealing, it’s naturally rare. Not everyone can get it easily, which makes it more valuable. Rare traits always trade for more and make your collection stand out, so it’s definitely worth getting. Keep your eyes open for that next Concert event because you won’t want to miss the party!