How to Get Galaxy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

The new Galaxy Mutation is coming to Steal a Brainrot, bringing space-themed transformation to your Brainrot collection. This feature is coming together with the Admin War update and will let your Brainrots take on a galactic form through special, limited-time events. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Galaxy Mutation when it launches.

What is the Galaxy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot?

The Galaxy Mutation will turn your Brainrots into space-themed versions with bright cosmic colors and a galactic look. This mutation will make them look very different from the regular ones. Like other mutations, it will give extra benefits, not just a new design. However, the exact cash multiplier and other bonuses will be revealed once the update goes live.

Note: We will update this article with official information for the cost and income multiplier as it becomes available.

How to Get Galaxy Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

The Galaxy Mutation will work differently from other mutations in the game. Instead of random spawns, you will need to wait for specific events that will happen on a schedule. These events will be your only chance to find Brainrots with their cosmic versions. Here are some methods to get them:

1. Space Event

The Spce event will follow a set timetable that changes based on the day of the week:

Day Event Frequency Saturday and Sunday Every hour Monday – Friday Every 3 hours

This means you’ll have more chances to get Galaxy Mutations during weekends when you’re probably playing more. The frequent weekend events will make it easier to build your collection without waiting too long between opportunities.

Don’t miss the first-ever Space event, launching with the Admin Abuse War update on Saturday, August 23rd, at 7:30 PM IST. This time, Sammy will face off against Jandel from Grow a Garden in a battle to decide who offers the best admin abuse rewards. Expect a flood of rare Brainrots during this showdown. Here’s the countdown:

2. Galaxy Wheel

Along with the Space event, a new Galaxy Spin Wheel will be added to the game. This wheel will feature exclusive space-themed gear that you won’t be able to get anywhere else. So, if you don’t want to wait for the Space event, you can try the Galaxy Spin Wheel. However, just like in the Lava or Candy event, the chances of getting Galaxy Mutation from the wheel are random.

Here’s more information that you need to know about the wheel:

You get one free spin during each Space event.

If you want to spin more, then you will have to pay with Robux: 49 Robux for 1 spin. 199 Robux for 3 spins.



The space gear from the Galaxy Wheel will include cosmic accessories and items that match your newly mutated Brainrots. While we don’t have the complete list of rewards yet, expect items that will fit the galactic theme perfectly.

3. Steal Them From Other Players

You can also steal Galaxy mutated Brainrots from other players during the events. This is actually one of the best ways to grow your collection quickly, especially if you missed some of the earlier Space events.

When Space events are active, other players will be getting their cosmic Brainrots, too. This creates perfect opportunities to steal this rare mutation from their bases. Keep an eye on other players’ collections during events to spot fresh Galaxy Brainrots you can add to your base.

Remember that stealing works both ways, so make sure to protect your own after you get them. The rarer the mutation, the more likely other players will try to steal it from you.

Also Read:

The Galaxy Mutation will add an exciting new element to Steal a Brainrot with its scheduled events and space theme. Make sure to check the game regularly during event times once the update launches to build your cosmic collection and grab exclusive gear from the Galaxy Wheel.