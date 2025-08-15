Steal a Brainrot Gears Tier List: All Items Ranked (August 2025)

Note: We last updated this Steal a Brainrot gears tier list article on August 15th, 2025.

Getting the right gear in Steal a Brainrot can make or break your game. With over 30 items in the Coins Shop and different Rebirth requirements, knowing which ones to buy first matters a lot. This Steal a Brainrot gears tier list breaks down every item in the game, so you can spend your coins wisely every session.

Complete Steal a Brainrot Tier List

This Steal a Brainrot gears tier list ranks all 36 gears currently available in the game. I’ve ranked them from best to worst based on their value and their Rebirth requirement. The gears in S-tier are going to be the must-haves, and the ones in the D-tier are a poor investment. Remember that you will lose all items when you leave each game, so you really need to be smart in spending your money.

S-Tier Gears

These are the must-have items that actually improve your gameplay. They offer the best value and should be your top priority to buy. Especially when you’re in the early game, Slap is always the best choice.

Gear Price Rebirth

Slap $500 –

Speed Coil $750 –

Invisibility Cloak $300,000 4

Grapple Hook $75,000 3

A-Tier Gears

These gears in Steal a Brainrot are solid choices that work well in most situations. Medusa’s Head actually has a powerful effect that can turn other players into rocks, but it’s extremely expensive. However, if you have the money, this is a solid choice.

Gear Price Rebirth

Taser Gun $100,000 3

Coil Combo $20,000 2

Bee Launcher $10,000 1

Quantum Cloner $3,000,000 7

Medusa’s Head $5,000,000 5

B-Tier Gears

The gears in this tier are situational. They can be good depending on your playstyle, but they aren’t essential. For example, you can always have a Trap ready in your inventory because it is cheap and effective.

Gear Price Rebirth

Trap $1,000 –

Boogie Bomb $500,000 4

Gravity Coil $3,000 1

Web Slinger $2,000,000 6

C-Tier Gears

These are either overpriced for what they do or only useful in very specific situations. Consider them only if you have extra coins.

Gear Price Rebirth

Rage Table $25,000 2

Iron Slap $2,000 1

Laser Cape $20,000,000 9 (icon TBA)

Paintball Gun $100,000,000 11

D-Tier Gears

These items are poor investments. They’re either way too expensive for minimal benefits or completely outclassed by cheaper alternatives.

Gear Price Rebirth

Gold Slap $15,000 2

Diamond Slap $50,000 3

Emerald Slap $200,000 4

Ruby Slap $1,000,000 5

All Seeing Sentry $5,000,000 7

Dark Matter Slap $1,500,000 6

Flame Slap $2,500,000 7

Nuclear Slap $6,000,000 8

Rainbowrath Sword $10,000,000 8

Galaxy Slap $15,000,000 9

Glitched Slap $25,000,000 10

Body Swap Potion $50,000,000 10 (icon TBA)

Splatter Slap $75,000,000 11 (icon TBA)

Heart Balloon $150,000,000 12 (icon TBA)

Magnet $200,000,000 12 (icon TBA)

Megaphone $250,000,000 13 (icon TBA)

Beehive $300,000,000 13 (icon TBA)

Gummy Bear $400,000,000 14 (icon TBA)

Subspace Mine $500,000,000 14

That is the end of our Steal a Brainrot gears tier list. Try to plan your purchases for each session and don’t buy everything at once. Focus on 2 – 3 key items that work well together. Just like you can see above, Slaps mostly do the same thing, but just with added effects. So, rather than buying expensive slaps, stick with cheaper ones and practice your skill to slap people before they steal your Brainrots.

Save the really expensive items for long gaming sessions. There’s no point buying a 50 million coin item if you’re only playing for 20 minutes. The gear system in Steal a Brainrot rewards smart spending over random purchases. With this tier list as your guide, you’ll dominate matches and climb the leaderboards faster than ever. Don’t forget to also check our Brainrots tier list, so you know which Brainrots are worth your money.