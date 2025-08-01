How to Get Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Want to make serious money in Steal a Brainrot? Then you need Brainrot God characters. These rare characters are the second-best tier in the game and can turn your broke base into a money-making machine. Getting Brainrot Gods isn’t easy, though. They have low spawn rates and, of course, cost millions of in-game cash. Plus, other players will try to steal them from you the moment they see one in your base. This guide will show you exactly how to get Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot and keep them safe in your base.

What Makes Brainrot God Brainrots Special?

Brainrot Gods sit right below Secret Brainrots in terms of rarity and power. While they don’t make as much money as Secrets, they are way easier to get and still generate lots of cash every second. The best Brainrot God currently is Piccione Macchina, which costs $40 million but makes $225,000 every single second. That means it pays for itself in just under 3 minutes! Even the cheaper ones, like Cocofanto Elefanto, make $10,000 per second for only $5 million.

What makes these Brainrots even better is the traits and mutations. Usually, these Brainrot Gods spawn when an event is active. If you’re lucky enough to get a Rainbow mutation, your character will make 10 times more money. A rainbow Piccione Macchina would make $2.25 million per second!

All Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot

Here are all the Brainrot God characters you can find in Steal a Brainrot:

Brainrot Name Cost Income per Second

Cocofanto Elefanto $5,000,000 $10,000/s

Girafa Celestre $7,500,000 $20,000/s

Gattatino Nyanino $7,500,000 $35,000/s

Matteo $10,000,000 $50,000/s

Tralalero Tralala $10,000,000 $50,000/s

Los Crocodillitos $12,500,000 $55,000/s

Tigroligre Frutonni (Lucky Block) $15,000,000 $60,000/s

Odin Din Din Dun $15,000,000 $75,000/s

Orcalero Orcala (Lucky Block) $15,000,000 $100,000/s

Unclito Samito $20,000,000 $65,000/s

Statutino Libertino $20,000,000 $75,000/s

Espresso Signora $25,000,000 $70,000/s

Trenozosturzzo Turbo 3000 $25,000,000 $150,000/s

Ballerino Lololo $35,000,000 $200,000/s

Piccione Macchina $40,000,000 $225,000/s

As you can see, even the most expensive Brainrot Gods cost way less than Secret characters but still make excellent money.

How to Get Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot

There are three main ways to get Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot: Buy them from the conveyor belt, steal them from other players, or use admin command tricks in private servers. Let’s break down all methods.

Method 1: Buy from the Conveyor Belt

This is the proper way to get Brainrot Gods. You wait for them to spawn on the main conveyor belt and buy them with your saved-up cash. Brainrot Gods don’t spawn very often, though. You might wait 15-30 minutes between spawns, even on a good day. The game uses RNG (random number generation), so sometimes you’ll get lucky and see two in a row, other times you’ll wait an hour.

Here’s a secret many players don’t know: Brainrot Gods have guaranteed spawns, too. Every time the server reaches certain like-goals, a Brainrot God will appear on the conveyor. You can see the current goal number next to the spawn area. Plus, always keep way more money than you think you need. If you want a $25 million character, save at least $30-35 million. You don’t want to miss out because you’re short a few million.

Method 2: Steal From Other Players

Sometimes you can’t wait for spawns, or you don’t have enough money. That’s when stealing becomes your best option. Try to join different public servers and look around. Check every player’s base to see who has Brainrot Gods. This takes time, but it’s worth it when you find a good target.

A tip for you: Watch the base timer carefully. Most bases stay locked for a few minutes after the owner does something. Plan your attack for right when the timer is about to run out. Additionally, buy these items from the shop before attempting any steal:

Item Cost Function Diamond Slap $50,000 Knocks players far away Taser Gun $25,000 Stuns players for several seconds Bee Launcher $30,000 Throw players off balance Spring Coils $15,000 Slows down anyone chasing you

Wait until the base is about to unlock. Hit the owner with your taser or slap right as the timer hits zero. Rush in, grab the Brainrot God, and run straight to your base. Don’t stop for anything!

Method 3: Admin Command Tricks (Private Servers Only)

There is also a secret method to use, but these are for the high-level players who usually use private servers and just want to collect without stealing. You can use admin command glitches if you own a private server. Look at the bottom left corner of your screen to see if admin commands are available.

This glitch lets you spawn Brainrot Gods directly onto the conveyor belt without waiting for natural spawns. Even better, you can create characters with stacked mutations. However, you need your own private server (79 Robux monthly) and access to admin commands. Not all private servers have this feature enabled, so check the bottom left of your screen first. This method might not work forever since it’s technically a glitch. Use it while you can, but don’t rely on it as your only way to get characters.

How to Protect Your Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot

Getting a Brainrot God is only half the battle. Keeping it safe is just as important. You need to check your base every few seconds. Most thieves target AFK players or people who seem distracted. Plus, you can even add lock time with the Rebirth system. Each Rebirth level gives you +10 seconds base lock time. Last but not least, always have plenty of defensive tools ready!

Getting Brainrot Gods in Steal a Brainrot takes patience, strategy, and sometimes a bit of luck. Start with the cheaper Brainrot Gods, learn the game mechanics, and slowly build up your collection. With the right approach, you’ll soon have a base full of money-making machines that generate millions every hour.