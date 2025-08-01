How to Get Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Secret Brainrots are the ultimate prize in Steal a Brainrot. These are the rarest, most powerful Brainrots in the entire game. If you manage to get even one Secret character, you’ll be making more money than most players can even dream of. But Secrets are incredibly hard to get. They have the lowest spawn rates in the game, cost hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars, and every player on the server will try to steal them from you. Still want one? In this guide, I will show you exactly how to get Secret Brainrots and keep them safe in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Secrets Special?

Secret Brainrots are in a league of their own. The most expensive one, Garama and Madundung, costs $10 billion but makes an insane $50 million every single second. You can also get cheaper Secrets like La Vacca Saturno Saturnita, which costs $50 million but generates $250,000 per second. It pays for itself in just over 3 minutes and then becomes pure profit. Plus, you can even use them for the La Vacca ritual in the game.

With traits and mutations, these numbers get even crazier. A rainbow mutation multiplies income by 10, so a rainbow Garama and Madundung would make $500 million per second. That’s enough to buy almost any character in the game every few seconds.

All Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here are all the Secret Brainrots you can find in Steal a Brainrot, from cheapest to most expensive:

Brainrot Name Cost Income per Second

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita $50,000,000 $250,000/s

Sammyni Spyderini $100,000,000 $300,000/s

Chimpanzini Spiderini $100,000,000 $325,000/s

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini (Lucky Block) $500,000,000 $350,000/s

Los Tralaleritos $100,000,000 $750,000/s

Las Tralaleritas $150,000,000 $650,000/s

Las Vaquitas Saturnitas $160,000,000 $750,000/s

Graipuss Medussi $200,000,000 $1,000,000/s

Pot Hotspot (Lucky Block) $500,000,000 $2,500,000/s

Chicleteira Bicicleteira $750,000,000 $3,500,000/s

La Grande Combinassion $1,000,000,000 $10,000,000/s

Nuclearo Dinosauro $2,500,000,000 $15,000,000/s

Garama and Madundung $10,000,000,000 $50,000,000/s

Even the cheapest Secret Brainrot costs 10 times more than the most expensive Brainrot God. But the income they generate is absolutely worth it.

How to Get Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

There are three main ways to get Secrets in Steal a Brainrot. Let’s check them out!

Method 1: Purchase from the Conveyor Belt

This is the legit way to get Secrets, but it requires massive patience and lots (I mean, LOTS) of money. Secrets have the worst spawn rates in the game. Even with maximum server luck boosts, you might wait 30-45 minutes between spawns. Sometimes you’ll get lucky and see one after 10 minutes, other times you’ll wait over an hour.

If you’re serious about getting Secrets, you’ll need to spend some Robux:

Maximum Luck (999 Robux for 15 minutes): Best possible spawn chances

(999 Robux for 15 minutes): Best possible spawn chances Private Server (79 Robux): Gets you away from competition

(79 Robux): Gets you away from competition Server Luck Boost (249 Robux for 15 minutes): Improves spawn rates

Public servers are chaos when Secrets spawn. You’ll be fighting players for one character. Private servers let you wait patiently without competition

Method 2: Steal From Other Players

Sometimes buying isn’t realistic, especially for the billion-dollar Secrets. That’s when stealing becomes an option. However, finding target servers is the hardest part. You need to join dozens of public servers looking for players who have Secrets. Most servers won’t have any, so be prepared for lots of server hopping.

Don’t just look at bases, though. You should also watch player behavior. Someone who keeps buying characters and not watching their base is a perfect target. Players who type in chat a lot are usually distracted. Additionally, buy these items from the shop before attempting any Secret steal

Item Cost Function Diamond Slap $50,000 Strongest knockback weapon Multiple Taser Guns $25,000 each Stack these for longer stuns Bee Launcher $30,000 Great for crowd control Spring Coils $15,000 Slows down anyone chasing you Rage Table $40,000 Powerful area attack

Stealing Secrets in this game needs a proper strategy. Wait until the base is about to unlock, then hit the owner with everything you have. Use Taser Guns first to stun them, then Diamond Slap to knock them away. Grab the Secret and run straight to your base.

Method 3: Admin Command Tricks (Private Servers Only)

There’s a third method that only advanced players use: The admin command glitches in private servers. Check the bottom left corner of your screen to see if you have access to admin commands.

This exploit allows you to spawn Secret Brainrots directly onto the belt without waiting hours. You can even create Secrets with multiple copies of the same mutation, making them incredibly powerful. But what you first need before doing this is a private server, which will cost you 79 Robux. This server sometimes has an admin command glitch. Not every private server has this feature, so check your screen first before trying.

This is technically an exploit, so it might get patched eventually. Use it wisely while it’s still available, but don’t make it your only strategy for getting Secrets.

How to Protect Your Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Getting a Secret is amazing, but keeping it safe is even harder. Every player on the server will want to steal from you. I am very paranoid when I have high-tier Brainrots in my base, so I will always check my base every 20-30 seconds. This sounds excessive, but it works. Most thieves give up when they realize you’re constantly watching.

Sometimes, you can try to place cheaper Brainrots in obvious spots while hiding your Secrets in less visible areas of your base. Many thieves will grab the first good character they see. Use the Rebirth system so you can put your Secrets on higher floors. Usually, people don’t really go to the second or third floor to check on others’ bases.

Getting Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot is the ultimate challenge. It requires patience, strategy, significant money investment, and a bit of luck. But the rewards are incredible! Owning just one Secret character will transform your entire game experience. Good luck getting them!