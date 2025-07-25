How to Get Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Want to turn your Brainrots into money-making machines? The new Lava mutation in Steal A Brainrot just came with the Lava Mutation update, and it’s huge. This fiery new mutation will not only make your Brainrots change color to red, but it will also boost your Brainrots’ cash value! Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Get Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

When a Brainrot gets the Lava mutation, it becomes much more powerful at earning money. This makes it one of the most wanted mutations in the game right now. There are two ways to add Brainrots with Lava Mutation to your collection. Here are the ways:

1. The Lava Event

You can only get the Lava mutation during Lava Events in Steal A Brainrot. The event starts when the sky turns black with yellow streaks of light flashing around. Then, a huge ball of lava appears above the map and starts shooting fire and rocks everywhere. Be careful, though, if the fire hits you, it’ll throw you halfway across the map.

This event only lasts for two minutes each time it is active, but the admin is pretty generous with it. As usual, when the fire hits your Brainrots, they have a chance to get the Lava mutation. However, during those two minutes, almost all the Brainrots walking on the conveyor belt end up getting mutated. So it’s pretty easy to get the Lava Mutation Brainrot here.

2. Steal From Other Players

The whole point of this game is stealing Brainrots from other people! If you spot someone who has a Lava Mutation Brainrot in their base, you can grab it just like any normal ones. If you succeed, good. But watch out because other players can do the same thing to you. So once you get your hands on one, make sure to keep it safe right away.

Why the Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot Is Worth It

The Lava mutation doesn’t just give your Brainrot a cool lava glow and fire color, but you also get a 6x income multiplier, which is insane! I got a Perochello Lemonchello, and as a normal epic Brainrot, it only gave me $160/s income. But with the Lava mutation, it now makes $960/s! That’s absolutely crazy money.

In this game, making money fast is how you get ahead, and having these special Brainrots gives you a big advantage. This mutation only comes from limited events during the latest Lava Mutation update, which runs for a full week. After that, it’s gone forever. This means the Lava mutation is going to be super rare, so people will definitely want to trade for these Brainrots later. Make sure you get them so you can show them off to your friends!

