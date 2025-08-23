How to Get La Supreme Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

La Supreme Combinasion stands as one of the most exclusive Brainrots available in the game right now. This upcoming Secret-tier character will give you a huge amount of earnings. Unlike standard Brainrots that appear randomly, this new brainrot requires specific methods to obtain. Here is how to get La Supreme Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes La Supreme Combinasion Special

This Secret Brainrot is one of the best in the game. It costs $7 billion, but it’s worth it for two reasons. One, it’s very rare, and you can show them off. Two, it makes $40 million per second, which is way more money than most other rare Brainrots can do.

Like other combination Brainrots, La Supreme Combinasion is made up of multiple different Brainrots fused together. It’s a mix of:

Los Hotspotsitos

Piccione Macchina

Brr Es Teh Patipum

Pakrahmatmamat

Bulbito Bandito Traktorito

Garama and Madundung

How to Get La Supreme Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

There are two methods to get La Supreme Combinasion in the game. Here are the ways:

Method 1: Using the Fuse Machine

The Fuse Machine is the main way to get La Supreme Combinasion. It’s the blue box that you can find next to the Coins Shop. Here’s how to use it:

Pick four good Brainrots from your base and put each one into the Fuse Machine. Hold the E key to start the fusing process. It takes a minimum of 15 minutes to finish. Go back and take your new Brainrot.

There are a few things you need to know. If you put better Brainrots with higher-tier ones, like Secrets or Brainrot Gods, or ones with mutations or traits, then you will need more time and money to fuse. However, this also gives you a better chance to get La Supreme Combinasion.

As of this time of writing, we still don’t know the success rates yet; we will see tonight when the update comes out. However, based on older Brainrot fusions like Los Combinasionas, you can technically use any Brainrots, but their rarity plays a big role in your success rate. Here are the chances of getting a secret Brainrot:

Brainrot Combination Secret Brainrot Drop Chance Brainrot God x4 5% chance Brainrot God x3 + Secret x1 10% chance Secrets x3 + Brainrot God x1 40% chance

Interestingly, using four Brainrot Gods gives lower odds than combining three Secrets with one Brainrot God. This shows the fusion system favors variety over stacking the same type. Go get your best Brainrots ready and save up coins. Other Secret Brainrots work better when you mix different types instead of using all the same kind.

Method 2: Steal From the Other Player’s Base

If fusion doesn’t work, you can try to steal it from other players. This takes time and practice, though. Here are some quick tips to do it:

Try to look in different servers for players who have La Supreme Combinasion. Then, before you start the stealing process, buy gears first, so you can put traps around their base. Wait patiently and watch for when their base is open. Take the Brainrot and go back to your base as fast as possible.

This method is harder and takes more skill, but it works if you can’t get it from the Fuse Machine.

Is La Supreme Combinasion Worth the Effort?

The numbers speak for themselves. La Supreme Combinasion’s $40M per second earning makes it one of the most valuable Brainrots in the game. While the initial investment of rare Brainrots and billions in money seems high, the long-term returns justify the expense for serious players.

With tonight’s Admin War update bringing official release details, now is the time to prepare your resources and strategy for this exciting addition to the game. Also, don’t forget to log in earlier today before the update so you can join Sammy or Jandel for the biggest admin abuse war event.