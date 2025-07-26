How to Get Las Vaquitas Saturnitas in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Want to get your hands on one of the newest and coolest Secret Brainrot? Las Vaquitas Saturnitas is making waves in the game right now, and for good reason. In this guide, I will show you exactly how to get Las Vaquitas Saturnitas in Steal a Brainrot and why you should care about getting it.

What Makes Las Vaquitas Saturnitas Special in Steal a Brainrot

Las Vaquitas Saturnitas is one of the brand-new Secret Brainrots that came with the Lava Mutation update. The game admin told players directly that this Brainrot will be the key character for the La Vacca Ritual. So next time, you might not be able to do the ritual with La Vacca Saturno Saturnita anymore! That’s a big deal if you want to progress in the game.

The character comes with some solid stats too. You’ll get $750,000 per second in income, which is pretty decent for most players. Sure, it’s not as crazy as some other Secret Brainrots, but the real value comes from its special purpose in the ritual system.

How to Get Las Vaquitas Saturnitas in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Las Vaquitas Saturnitas isn’t too complicated, but yes you will need to fight for it. Here are the two main ways to add this character to your collection.

Method 1: Buy from the Conveyor Belt

The straightforward way is to buy Las Vaquitas Saturnitas directly from the conveyor belt system. The admin will always tell you when they are about to spawn this new Secret Brainrot. However, you’ll need $200,000,000 to purchase it, which might sound like a lot but is actually reasonable for a Secret Brainrot.

Keep watching the conveyor belt during your gameplay sessions. When Las Vaquitas Saturnitas appears, you can click to buy it instantly if you have enough money. The spawn rate is very low, so you’ll be competing with other players for it.

Honestly, it’s very tough to get this Brainrot because everyone wants it. I’ve spent entire sessions just fighting other players and managing to purchase the Brainrot, only to have someone else buy it again while it was moving to my base. The competition is real with this one.

If you really want to purchase this Brainrot, just make sure you have the full $200 million ready before you start hunting for it. Nothing’s worse than seeing your target character show up when you’re just a few million short. Save up first, then start your search.

Method 2: Steal it from Other Players

Of course, if you didn’t get the chance to buy it from conveyor belt, then the other way is to steal it! Look for servers where other players already have Las Vaquitas Saturnitas in their collection. You can usually spot them by checking who has good income or by walking around and looking at different bases. Once you find your target, plan your approach carefully.

Walk up to their base area and once the gate is open, try to get close to the Las Vaquitas Saturnitas as fast as possile. Start the stealing process and then run back to your own base. The key is speed and timing. So grab what you came for and get out. However, be careful because these players might install traps everywhere.

Beyond the $750,000 per second income, this Secret Brainrot’s real value is for the La Vacca Ritual. If you have Las Vaquitas Saturnitas ready, it means you can participate right away. The investment makes sense too. Even if you spend $200 million to buy it, the income will pay that back over time, especially if you have high level Rebirth. Good luck!