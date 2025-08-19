How to Get Los Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Las Combinasionas is one of the coolest secret Brainrots you can get in Steal a Brainrot. Unlike other rare items that you can buy or steal, this one is special because you can only get it through fusion. That’s why this Brainrot is pretty exclusive. Here is how to get Los Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes Los Combinasionas Special

Los Combinasionas is classified as a Secret Brainrot, which puts it in the same tier as the most valuable characters in the game. This Brainrot can give you $15 million income per second! You can’t find it spawning on the conveyor belt, though. The only way to get Los Combinasionas is through the Fuse Machine. This makes it pretty rare since most players don’t even know about fusion or how to use it properly.

Like other combination Brainrots, Los Combinasionas is made up of multiple different Brainrots fused together. It’s basically the second fusion-based Brainrot in the game, following La Grande Combinasion.

How to Get Los Combinasionas in Steal a Brainrot

There are actually two methods to get Los Combinasionas in the game. Here are the ways:

Method 1: Using the Fuse Machine

The Fuse Machine is your key to getting Los Combinasionas. It’s the blue box located right next to the Coins Shop. Now these are the steps you need to follow:

You need four Brainrots from your base. Pick them one by one and put them in the Fuse Machine. Once all four Brainrots are loaded in, hold E to activate the Fusion process. After the fusion finishes, go back to the machine and claim your new Brainrot. If you’re lucky, it’ll be Los Combinasionas. If not, you’ll get something else based on what you fused together.

The game will show you two important things: how much the fusion costs and how long you’ll have to wait. The cost depends on what Brainrots you’re fusing together. Higher rarity items cost more to fuse. Most fusions take about 15 minutes to complete. You can either wait it out or spend 299 Robux to reveal the results immediately.

You can use any Brainrots you want, but the rarity really matters for your success chances. Here are the success rates for getting secret Brainrots:

Brainrot Combination Secret Brainrot Drop Chance Brainrot God x4 5% chance Brainrot God x3 + Secret x1 10% chance Secrets x3 + Brainrot God x1 40% chance

Interestingly, using 4 Brainrot Gods actually gives you worse odds than mixing 3 Secrets with 1 Brainrot God. This suggests the fusion algorithm likes variety in your inputs rather than just pure rarity.

Method 2: Steal from Other Players

If you tried many times to fuse and your attempts don’t work, don’t get discouraged. Secret Brainrots like Los Combinasionas have low spawn rates even with good combinations. The other method to do it is to steal it from other players.

Try to jump into various servers to find a player who has Los Combinasionas. When you find one, go buy gears first to prepare for your action. Set traps here and there, and once their bases are open, steal the Brainrot and go back to your base as soon as possible. We actually found a deadly trick to steal a high-rarity Brainrot. However, please remember that we’re not promoting being mean to random players. We just wanted to share this smart trick we found (especially for expert players) because it’s pretty clever.

Is Los Combinasionas Worth the Effort?

Getting Los Combinasionas requires significant investment in terms of rare Brainrots, coins, and potentially Robux. But for serious players, it’s definitely worth pursuing. The income and stats from secret Brainrots are always top-tier.

Start collecting those high-rarity Brainrots today, save up your coins, and get ready to experiment with the Fuse Machine. With the right strategy and some persistence, Los Combinasionas can be yours soon!