How to Get Los Matteos in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Los Matteos is one of the new Brainrots that was launched with the Brazil Event update. It’s super rare and is one of the hardest units to earn in the game right now. If you want to know how to get Los Matteos in Steal a Brainrot, keep on reading, because I will show you the ways to snag this awesome character and why everyone is going crazy for it.

How to Get Los Matteos in Steal a Brainrot

Here are the ways to get your hands on the new Secret Los Matteos in Steal a Brainrot:

Method 1: Los Matteos Ritual

There’s a brand new Brazil Event update that added a new Los Matteos ritual. This ritual works just like the popular La Vacca ritual, but you have to tweak it a bit. Here are the steps to follow if you want to do the ritual:

Get three Matteos units and bring two friends to help (one person controls each unit). Move to an open area with lots of space, then put the three Matteos straight on top of each other. Watch the magic happen as the visual effect of a growing tree starts.

The ritual will give you Los Matteos on the conveyor belt, which costs $100 million and gives you $300,000 income per second. If you’re lucky, you can wait for lightning to hit it, and then you’ll get a special trait called Matteo’s Hat, which gives you a 4x income multiplier!

Here’s the thing, though. You can’t just go out and find regular Matteos whenever you want right now. They only spawn during admin events. This means you need to be in the right place at the right time when an admin decides to spawn one.

Since Matteos is so rare, trading is probably your best bet. Look for players who have extras and see if they’ll trade for other rare units or items you have. Or, you can try stealing Matteos from another player’s base before doing this ritual.

Method 2: Steal it from Other Players

If you can’t find regular Matteos to do the ritual, the only alternative is to steal the Los Matteos from another player. This approach is risky, as anyone who has obtained the very rare Los Matteos after the update will be guarding their Brainrot heavily. Be careful when you try to sneak into their base and equip your best gear beforehand. Stay alert for traps that the Los Matteos’ owner may have placed around their bases!

Getting Los Matteos isn’t easy, but it’s definitely possible if you know what to do. Keep an eye out for admin events, consider trading with other players, and get ready for that awesome new ritual update. With some patience and the right strategy, you’ll have your own Los Matteos generating massive income for you. Good luck, and happy hunting!