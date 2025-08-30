Los Spyderini is one of the most sought-after Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. This incredibly rare unit will be one of the hardest characters to get your hands on, but the rewards make it totally worth the effort. If you’re wondering how to get Los Spyderini in Steal a Brainrot, you’ve come to the right place. I will show you how!

How to Get Los Spyderini in Steal a Brainrot

Getting this Secret Brainrot isn’t going to be easy, but with the right strategy and timing, you can add this powerful unit to your collection. At first, this Brainrot, which looks very similar to Sammy (the creator of Steal a Brainrot), was only released within the Admin Abuse War event. But now, with the OG Rarity update, you can get a better chance to collect them. Let me walk you through the steps:

Method 1: Spyderini Ritual

The main way to get Los Spyderini will be through the brand new Spyderini Ritual. This ritual works similarly to other popular ceremonies like La Vacca and Los Matteos, but it has its own unique requirements. You need to gather some pretty rare stuff. Here’s the list:

Four Sammyni Spyderini (this is the big challenge)

(this is the big challenge) Three friends who are willing to help you out

The tricky part is getting those four Sammyni Spyderini units. These are Secret Brainrots that only show up during Admin Abuse events. Each one costs a whopping $100 million, too. Once you have everything ready, here’s how the ritual will likely work based on other rituals in the game:

Get three friends into your server with Sammyni Spyderini ready. Position all four Sammyni Spyderini units for the ritual. Arrange players in a square formation. Wait 5-10 seconds for special effects to trigger. Los Spyderini spawns on the conveyor belt when successful.

Method 2: Stealing from Other Players

If the ritual method doesn’t work out for you, or if you can’t get enough Sammyni Spyderini units, there’s always the risky alternative: Stealing Los Spyderini from another player who already has one! Anyone who manages to get Los Spyderini through the ritual is going to guard it in their bases like their life depends on it. And honestly, they should. This Brainrot will be worth a fortune and generate incredible income.

Players with Los Spyderini will likely set up pretty scary defense systems around their bases. Expect to see traps, defensive gears, and maybe even other players trying to steal the same Brainrot from the same base. So when you decide to steal, try to gear up properly and bring your absolute best items before attempting the heist.

Getting Los Spyderini in Steal a Brainrot is going to be one of the biggest challenges in the game, but that’s exactly what makes it so valuable. Start preparing now, coordinate with your friends, and get ready for an epic hunt!