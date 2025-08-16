How to Get Los Tralaleritos in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Looking to get one of the most popular Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot? Los Tralaleritos is a must-have unit that can give you so much income. This viral Italian-inspired Brainrot can give you lots of income, especially with traits and mutations. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get Los Tralaleritos in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes Los Tralaleritos Special in Steal a Brainrot

Los Tralaleritos is one of the best Secret-tier Brainrots you can get. It costs $100 million to buy, but here’s why it’s totally worth it: this character makes $750,000 per second! The character comes from the famous Italian brainrot meme that went viral in 2025, making it super popular with players.

How to Get Los Tralaleritos in Steal a Brainrot

Getting Los Tralaleritos takes time and strategy. Here’s a step-by-step plan that works:

Phase 1: Early-Game

First, you need to learn the basics and build up your money. Follow the game tutorial to buy your first Noobini Pizzanini and start earning cash. After you get more cash in your bank, go for higher-rarity Brainrots so that your income will also gets bigger. Focus on unlocking the Coins Shop gears and learning how Rebirth works. Buy helpful items like the Invisibility Cloak and Bee Launcher to help you later in the mid-game.

Phase 2: Mid-Game

After your first Rebirth, your money limit gets bigger because your income gets multiplied automatically. Now sell your old Common Brainrots and buy more expensive ones. Pick Legendary or Mythic that will give you a minimum of $500 per second. This will get you faster to earning $100 million to buy Los Tralaleritos.

Phase 3: Getting Los Tralaleritos ($100 Million)

Now you have two choices:

1. Buy from the Conveyor Belt

Wait by the conveyor belt and watch for Los Tralaleritos to appear. Secret brainrots don’t show up very often, so you might wait a long time. If you have Robux, you can buy some server luck to increase the chance of Secrets coming out on the belt. Keep your eye and look for smoke near the ramp, that means a Secret brainrot is coming.

2. Steal from Other Players

This is often faster than waiting. Find a server where someone already has Los Tralaleritos. You can tell by checking who’s making the most money. Once you find your target, get close to their base, activate your Invisibility Cloak or any items you need to trap the owner, and start the stealing process. Then run back to your base as fast as possible!

Getting Los Tralaleritos isn’t easy, but the payoff is huge. Whether you buy it from the conveyor or steal it from another player, you’ll need patience, strategy, and $100 million in cash. Once you get it, that $500,000 per second will help you buy anything else you want in the game. Just remember, now you’re the target, so stay sharp and protect your new prize!