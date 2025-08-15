Steal a Brainrot Mutation Tier List: All Mutations Ranked (August 2025)

Note: We last updated this Steal a Brainrot mutation tier list on August 16th, 2025.

Do you know what mutations offer in Steal a Brainrot? They are like free upgrades that make your Brainrots earn way more money without costing you extra. You buy these characters from the conveyor belt, place them in your base, and they generate cash every second. But when they come with mutations, that’s when things get really exciting. Now I will show you the Steal a Brainrot mutation tier list, ranking all the types so that you know which one to get the next time you’re playing the game.

Complete Steal a Brainrot Mutation Tier List

Mutations show up randomly on Brainrots when they appear on the conveyor belt. You can’t control when they happen, but you can boost your chances by buying server luck. The game also has live events during updates, where admins might activate special features like the rainbow machine, giving everyone better odds at rare mutations.

When a Brainrot has a mutation, it changes how the character looks. But more importantly, each mutation multiplies how much money Brainrot makes per second. Here’s every mutation ranked in proper tiers from S (best) to D (worst):

S-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier Status Rainbow 10x Available

A-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier Status Lava 6x Available

B-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier Status Celestial 4x Admin trigger only Candy 4x Admin trigger only

C-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier Status Bloodrot 2x Admin trigger only

D-Tier Mutations

Mutation Multiplier Status Diamond 1.50x Available Gold 1.25x Available

That’s the end of our Steal a Brainrot mutation tier list. Your best bet for getting good mutations is buying server luck if you have 249 Robux. This increases your chances when mutations appear on the conveyor belt.

Also, pay attention to live events during game updates. Admins sometimes activate special features that boost mutation rates. They even usually drop multiple mutations in one event.

When you see any mutation on an expensive Brainrot on the conveyor belt, consider buying it even if the mutation isn’t perfect. A Gold mutation on a higher-tier Brainrot still makes way more money than no mutation at all. The key is being patient. Mutations are random, so you never know when that perfect Rainbow or Lava mutation will show up on exactly the Brainrot you want.

Keep playing, keep checking, and eventually you’ll build up a collection of mutated Brainrots that generate tons of money.