Getting your hands on an OG Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot is like finding a diamond in a haystack. These super-rare characters are the holy grail of the game right now. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about how to get OG Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot.

What Makes OG Brainrots Special

OG Brainrots aren’t just another rare catch in Steal a Brainrot. They’re in a league of their own, sitting above even the Secret rarity tier.

When an OG Brainrot spawns, something magical happens. The game triggers a special event that gives all Brainrots in the area an OP (overpowered) mutation. This means you’re not just getting one amazing Brainrot, you’re potentially upgrading your entire collection at once with much better income. It’s like winning the lottery and having everyone around you win too.

The rarity system goes from common all the way up to secret, but OG sits on top of everything. You could play for months without seeing one, which makes them incredibly valuable in the community.

All OG Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here is the list of all the OG Brainrots you can find in the game right now:

How to Get OG Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

There are three main ways to get OG Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. Let’s check them out!

Method 1: Purchase from the Conveyor Belt

This is the official way to get OG Brainrots, but you’ll need serious patience and a lot of money in your pocket. Since this is rarer than Secret, the OG Brainrots have a terrible spawn rate. I am honestly talking about the worst in the entire game. Even when you max out your server luck boosts, you might sit there waiting 30 to 45 minutes between spawns.

Sometimes luck smiles on you, and one appears after 20-30 minutes. Other times, you’ll be staring at that conveyor belt for over an hour, maybe even two, with nothing to show for it. The randomness can drive you crazy, but that’s what makes them so valuable.

If you’re committed to getting OG Brainrots this way, you’ll want to invest some Robux to improve your odds:

Maximum Luck (999 Robux for 15 minutes)

(999 Robux for 15 minutes) Private Server (79 Robux)

(79 Robux) Server Luck Boost (249 Robux for 15 minutes)

Public servers turn into complete chaos when an OG Brainrot spawns. You’ll be fighting dozens of other players for just one character. Private servers let you wait calmly without anyone else competing for your prize. However, again, these are not guaranteed.

Method 2: Trading

The second method is trading. However, since this is the rarest brainrot available in the game right now, you’ll really need to find someone willing to sell their OG Brainrot, which isn’t easy since most players hold onto them tight.

When someone does put one up for sale, expect to pay a premium price. We’re talking about trades worth thousands of regular Brainrots or other super-rare items.

Check the trading channels regularly in Discord and build relationships with other collectors. Sometimes players will sell if they need specific items for their collection or if they’re quitting the game. Be ready to negotiate and have valuable items ready for trade.

Method 3: Stealing

The more exciting method is stealing an OG Brainrot from another player. This requires skill, timing, and a lot of luck. You’ll need to target players who have OG Brainrots in their base. You’ll need to initiate a steal attempt when they’re not expecting it.

The steal success rate for OG Brainrots is extremely low, usually less than 1%. You’ll probably fail dozens of times before succeeding, because the owners might set lots of traps on their base. Make sure you have the right stealing gear and buffs, too, to maximize your chances.

Remember that stealing attempts can fail so many times, and some players might retaliate. Always be prepared for consequences and have an escape plan ready. Check out this deadly trick to steal in the game that might help you get the OG Brainrot.

How to Protect Your OG Brainrot

Once you get an OG Brainrot, keeping it safe becomes your top priority. These creatures are like walking targets on your back, and every player will try to steal from you.

Storage Strategy : Never put your OG Brainrot on the ground floor. If you have enough Rebirth, put them at least on the second or third floor. It will make it harder for players to steal or even see it.

: Never put your OG Brainrot on the ground floor. If you have enough Rebirth, put them at least on the second or third floor. It will make it harder for players to steal or even see it. Defense Setup : Invest in the best protective gear you can afford. Sentry, Traps, Bee Launcher, use everything to avoid people getting close to your base.

: Invest in the best protective gear you can afford. Sentry, Traps, Bee Launcher, use everything to avoid people getting close to your base. Always Lock Your Base: The most important thing that you always need to check out every 3-4 seconds is the gate of your base. Make sure you lock it every time, and see all the red lines protecting your Brainrots inside.

The key is being paranoid in the best way possible. Treat your OG Brainrot like the treasure it is, and always assume someone is watching and planning their next move. Getting an OG Brainrot changes your entire Steal a Brainrot experience. Start building your strategy today, and maybe you’ll join the exclusive club of OG Brainrot owners!