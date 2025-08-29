Steal a Brainrot OG Rarity Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The next major update for Steal a Brainrot is almost here, and it’s bringing something huge: The OG Rarity Update. After the Admin War update, this might be as important because Sammy is introducing a brand-new rarity tier, powerful new Brainrots, and a unique ritual that unlocks an exclusive character. If you want to know when the update drops and what’s included, here’s a full breakdown.

Steal a Brainrot OG Rarity Update Release Date and Time

The OG Rarity Update starts on Sunday, August 31st, at 12:30 AM IST and runs until Friday, September 5th, at 10:30 PM IST. It’s a limited-time event, so make sure you’re online during this period to take advantage of everything. Here are the global release times:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Saturday, August 30 at 3:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, August 30 at 12:00 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, August 30 at 9:00 PM India (IST) Sunday, August 31 at 12:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, August 31 at 4:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, August 31 at 5:00 AM

The event starts immediately when the update goes live, so be ready to log in early. Since this is the first time OG rarity is coming to the game, you won’t want to miss the opening hours.

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot OG Rarity Update

The event runs for almost an entire week, giving you plenty of time to unlock new Brainrots and experience the new rarity tier. However, some rewards will only be available during this event, and OG rarity spawns are going to be extremely rare, so make sure to play while it’s active. Here is the countdown timer for Steal a Brainrot OG Rarity update:

What to Expect

The OG Rarity Update brings new mechanics and content that will definitely make you want to play and steal more from other players’ bases. Here’s everything coming with this update:

Regular Brainrots: Avocadini Antilopini (Epic) Quivioli Ameleonni (Legendary) Cacasito Satalito (Brainrot God) ??? (Secret) Strawberry Elephant (OG)

Lucky Block Brainrots: Carrotini Brainini (Mythic) Mastodontico Telepiedone (Brainrot God) Spaghetti Tualetti (Secret)

Admin Block Brainrots: Crabbo Limonetta (Brainrot God) One Secret rarity

New OG Rarity – This new rarity is going to be rarer than Secret! So you will need a lot of time playing until it spawns in a regular session. You really need huge server luck, or you have to join an admin abuse to get these OGs. When an OG spawns, it triggers a special event that gives all Brainrots an OP (overpowered) mutation.

– This new rarity is going to be rarer than Secret! So you will need a lot of time playing until it spawns in a regular session. You really need huge server luck, or you have to join an admin abuse to get these OGs. When an OG spawns, it triggers a special event that gives all Brainrots an OP (overpowered) mutation. Spyderini Ritual – Finally, a new ritual! This one requires 4 Sammyni Spyderini, and when you perform the ritual, it will summon Los Spyderini, a special entity tied to this event.

The OG Rarity Update is going to be a game-changer, so get ready to hunt for the rarest Brainrots and try the Spyderini Ritual before the event ends!