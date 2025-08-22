7 Rarest Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot (August 2025)

Update on August 22nd: Added all the rarest Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot.

Finding rare brainrots in Steal a Brainrot is like hitting the jackpot. These super-rare units can make you millions of in-game money per second, but getting them is incredibly tough. You will need serious luck and patience to add these gems to your collection. Let’s check out the 7 rarest brainrots in Steal a Brainrot that every player dreams of owning.

1. Dragon Cannelloni

Cost: $100,000,000,000

$100,000,000,000 Income: $100,000,000

Dragon Cannelloni sits at the top as the most expensive and powerful brainrot in the game. This character costs a whopping $100 billion, but it pays back with an insane $100 million per second. Getting Dragon Cannelloni is nearly impossible beacuse of its extremely low spawn rate. You will probably spend days or even weeks waiting for it to appear on the server. Most players have never even seen one, let alone owned it.

2. Garama and Madundung

Cost: $10,000,000,000

$10,000,000,000 Income: $500,000,000

This pair comes as a single unit but packs double the punch. Garama and Madundung cost $10 billion and give you $500 million per second in return. That’s an incredible value for money once you can afford it. The spawn rate is super low for this one, making it one of the hardest Secret Brainrots to find on the conveyor belt.

3. Los Matteos

Cost: $100,000,000

$100,000,000 Income: $300,000

Want to know why this character is rare? Los Matteos can only be spawned with a ritual that uses three Matteo characters. And if you are playing Steal a Brainrot, you will know that the regular Matteo is called an admin-legend character that only spawns when Sammy is there and in the mood to give it out on the conveyor belt.

It will take days or weeks to get the regular Matteo. Now imagine having to collect three of them with your friends, you really need a massive server luck, and it’s not even guaranteed. So getting Los Matteos is so hard to do. It’s basically impossible for regular players to get, unless you are willing to steal it from experts.

4. Urubini Flamenguini

Cost: $30,000,000

$30,000,000 Income: $150,000

Urubini Flamenguini is a Brainrot God that only appears during one special Brazil event. This vulture wearing a Flamengo soccer shirt with the number 9 costs $30 million and gives you $150,000 per second.

What makes this brainrot super rare is that you can only get it during the event, and it’s not available anymore. Since it was released on August 15th, 2025, players have been waiting for the Brazil event to come back, but until now, Sammy hasn’t put on another Brazil event. If you missed the event, you’re out of luck until it returns.

5. Los Hotspotsitos

Cost: $3,000,000,000

$3,000,000,000 Income: $20,000,000

Los Hotspotsitos might cost $3 billion, but it’s worth every penny. This Secret Brainrot pumps out $20 million per second, making it one of the highest-tier characters in the game with the best investments you can make. Los Hotspotsitos also has one of the lowest drop rates in the game, making this one rare to see.

6. Karkerkar Kurkur

Cost: $100,000,000

$100,000,000 Income: $275,000

Karekerkar Kurkur is special because it is considered admin-exclusive only, making it incredibly rare to find. Even though it only costs $100 million and gives $275,000 per second, its rarity makes it super valuable in the game. You will never find this brainrot walking on the conveyor belt in regular sessions. Maybe when you’re online at the same time as Sammy, and he is feeling generous to spawn it.

7. Nooo My Hotspot

Cost: $500,000,000

$500,000,000 Income: $1,500,000

This is also the rarest brainrot you can get, only during the Taco Tuesday events. This crying burrito with arms, legs, and a wifi signal above its head costs $500 million and earns you $1.5 million per second. Nooo My Hotspot also produces burrito ingredient particles and has a light shining on it. Players say it looks similar to Pot Hotspot, which makes sense given their names. Having Noo My Hotspot in your base shows that you really are a serious player who keeps on joining events, which is awesome!

How to Get the Rarest Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Here are some tips you can follow to get or at least find the rarest brainrots in the game:

Join a small server . Whenever you start a session, find one that has fewer players. This means less competition from other players. Big servers mean more people fighting for the rare spawns.

. Whenever you start a session, find one that has fewer players. This means less competition from other players. Big servers mean more people fighting for the rare spawns. Save up money beforehand because when you find a rare brainrot, you need to buy it immediately, or someone else will take it.

because when you find a rare brainrot, you need to buy it immediately, or someone else will take it. Join servers during admin events if you want a shot at getting admin-exclusive brainrots like Matteo. These are super rare opportunities that don’t come around often.

if you want a shot at getting admin-exclusive brainrots like Matteo. These are super rare opportunities that don’t come around often. Watch for special events like the Brazilian event where Urubini Flamenguini appears or Taco Tuesday events for Nooo My Hotspot. These events don’t happen often, so when they do, make sure you’re ready to participate.

That’s the end of our list for the rarest brainrots in Steal a brainrot. While getting them requires incredible luck, perfect timing, or admin intervention, owning even one can definitely change your gameplay experience. Even if you don’t find the rarest ones right away, just keep playing! You will never know when you will get these dream brainrots in your base.