Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 Update: Release Date and What to Expect

Get ready for another content drop in Steal a Brainrot! The developers are bringing you a new level for Rebirth, along with some incredible improvements that will make your gaming experience way more interesting and fun. This Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 update focuses on giving you more progression options, better fuse machine odds, and new Brainrots to hunt for.

Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 Update Release Date and Time

The Steal a Brainrot 14 update will officially launch on Saturday, August 9th, 2025, at 2:30 AM IST. You will have until Thursday, August 14th, 2025, to explore all the new content and find the newly released Brainrots to reach another Rebirth level. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Release Time India (IST) Saturday, August 9 at 2:30 AM United States (EST) Friday, August 8 at 5:00 PM United States (PST) Friday, August 8 at 2:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, August 8 at 10:00 PM

Countdown to the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 Update

Keep your eyes on the countdown to see exactly how much time is left before you can start working toward Rebirth 14 and using the improved Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot:

What to Expect

Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 14 is coming soon. This new rebirth level will come with brand-new gears that will help you progress even faster through the game. Getting to zrebirt 14 means that you will get a higher income multiplier, and the rewards are going to be worth it.

Fuse Machine Rework makes everything way better. The machine will have improved odds for getting rare Brainrots, plus you can see a complete list of possible Brainrots with their exact odds. No more guessing what you might get!

makes everything way better. The machine will have improved odds for getting rare Brainrots, plus you can see a complete list of possible Brainrots with their exact odds. No more guessing what you might get! Six New Brainrots are joining the roster with some crazy names and high rarity levels. You will see: Tob Tobi Tobi (Mythic) Te Te Te Sahur (Mythic) Bulbito Bandito Traktorito (Brainrot God) Los Orcalitos (Brainrot God) Two mystery Secret Brainrots that haven’t been revealed yet

are joining the roster with some crazy names and high rarity levels. You will see: New Global Events are coming to make the game more exciting for everyone. These events will probably bring special rewards and limited-time opportunities that you won’t want to miss.

The new gears at Rebirth 14 will likely be some of the best equipment you can get in the game. Players who reach this level will have a major advantage when it comes to collecting the new Brainrots and participating in global events.

To be ready for this update, make sure you save up some good Brainrots for the improved Fuse Machine. With better odds and transparent information, you’ll want to take advantage of the rework as soon as it launches. Plus, don’t forget to save your money because the new Rebirth level will need more than 50 trillion in-game money!