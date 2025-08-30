How to Do Spyderini Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Looking to unlock one of the rarest secret rituals in Steal a Brainrot? The Spyderini ritual is coming with the OG Rarity update and promises to be one of the most exclusive features in the game. This ritual will let you spawn the incredibly rare Los Spyderini Brainrot through a special ceremony with your friends. With this guide, I will show you exactly how to do the Spyderini ritual in Steal a Brainrot.

Spyderini Ritual Requirements

With the OG Rarity update, players will finally have a new way to obtain Los Spyderini through a special ritual. Here’s what you’ll need:

Coordination and timing with your team. Four Sammyni Spyderini Brainrots. Three friends to participate in the ritual with you (4 players total).

Sammyni Spyderini is a Secret Brainrot that only spawns during Admin Abuses. It costs $100 million and generates $325,000 per second, making it one of the toughest Brainrots to obtain. If you don’t already have four, prepare in advance.

How to Do Spyderinis Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Based on how other rituals work in Steal a Brainrot, such as La Vacca and Bombardiro Crocodilo, here’s how the Spyderini ritual will likely function:

Invite three friends to join your server for the ritual. Make sure each player has acquired one Sammyni Spyderini Brainrot beforehand. Gather all four Sammyni Spyderini units that need to be ready and positioned for the ritual. Move to the middle of the map with your team close to the conveyor belt. All four players will need to position themselves in a square pattern. Wait for the ritual trigger, which typically takes 5-10 seconds of coordinated positioning. The ritual should end with the spawning of Los Spyderinis on the conveyor belt.

Ritual Reward

What do you get for completing the ritual? Once you have successfully done it, a Los Spyderini Brainrot will appear on the conveyor belt. This rare Secret Brainrot costs $250 million and earns $450,000 per second, making it one of the best income units in the game.

Los Spyderinis appear as three adorable baby versions of Sammyini Spyderini. The middle spider makes the classic cute face, while the left one frowns, and the right one smiles. All three are spiders with distinctive black and red legs, wearing stylish red top hats, just like Sammy. Their heads are bright yellow, and their right eyes are actually tiny spiders themselves.

Los Spyderinis was actually first introduced during the latest Admin War update. This rare Brainrot is only available through the Admin Lucky Block, which only has a 3% drop chance and only spawns during Admin Abuse events, making it extremely hard to obtain. However, now you can trigger it yourself with the help of your three friends!

When you trigger this ritual, you can also get a new Spider trait, which gives you a 4.5x income multiplier. Make sure to bookmark this Spyderini ritual in Steal a Brainrot guide and check back after the update for the confirmed ritual method. Get your Sammyni Spyderini Brainrots ready because this is going to be one epic ritual!