The OG Rarity update in Steal a Brainrot is packed with so many new Brainrots. However, the most interesting one is this OG Brainrot called Strawberry Elephant. As the only OG Brainrot currently in the game, it sits at the very top of the rarity hierarchy, making even Secret Brainrots look very normal in comparison. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the OG Strawberry Elephant in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes Strawberry Elephant Special in Steal a Brainrot?

The Strawberry Elephant is the game’s first OG Brainrot. This strawberry-red powerhouse doesn’t just look awesome, but it also comes with a great amount of income when you have it in your base.

Just imagine, the highest income in the game now comes from Dragon Cannelloni, which gives you $100 million per second. So, of course, Strawberry Elephant will give you much more than that. It costs $500 billion and gives you $250 million per second!

Additionally, every time a Strawberry Elephant spawns in the server, it triggers a special event that gives Brainrots an OP Strawberry mutation! This means the server benefits when this character appears, making it one of the most sought-after spawns in the game.

How to Get Strawberry Elephant in Steal a Brainrot

Getting your hands on this OG Brainrot won’t be easy, but here are the two main methods:

Method 1: Buy from the Conveyor Belt

Your first option is the classic conveyor belt method, but prepare for an extremely long wait. Since OG Brainrots are rarer than even Secret Brainrots, the Strawberry Elephant has an incredibly low spawn rate that makes other brainrots like Nuclearo Dinossauro, Los Combinasionas, and Tipi Topi Taco look common.

Keep your eyes glued to that conveyor belt. You might want to invest some Robux in server luck boosts, but even then, you’re looking at potentially hours or even days of waiting. The upside? When it finally appears, it will trigger the OP mutation event, which will make everyone happy – at least until someone steals it!

Method 2: Steal it from Other Players

Let’s be real, this is probably your best bet. The moment someone gets a Strawberry Elephant, the entire server will know thanks to that OP mutation event triggering. This actually makes your job easier since you won’t have to hunt around to find who has it.

As soon as you see the OP mutation event activate, start looking for the player who just got the Strawberry Elephant. Check the leaderboards for sudden money spikes or just look for the player who seems most excited in chat. Study your target’s base layout and movement patterns. Since everyone will want this OG Brainrot, you’re competing against the entire server. Wait for the perfect moment when your target is distracted. Maybe they’re busy showing off their new Strawberry Elephant or dealing with other would-be thieves. Strike fast, grab it, and sprint back to your base like your Roblox life depends on it.

Once you have the Strawberry Elephant, every single player in the server will be gunning for you. Invest heavily in base-defense gear and stay alert.

The Strawberry Elephant represents the ultimate prize in Steal a Brainrot. Remember, once the official stats drop on Saturday, this guide will be updated with exact numbers. But one thing’s for sure – if you manage to get your hands on a Strawberry Elephant, your Steal a Brainrot experience will never be the same. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor!