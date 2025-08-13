Steal a Brainrot Tier List: All Brainrots Ranked (August 2025)

Note: We last updated this Steal a Brainrot tier list article on August 13th, 2025.
In Steal a Brainrot, your goal is simple: Get the best money-making Brainrots and watch your cash grow. But with more than 90 different Brainrots spread across 7 rarity levels, it can get confusing real quick. So, if you want to know which Steal a Brainrot units will make you rich fast, I will help you with this Steal a Brainrot tier list, ranking all the Brainrots available in the game.
Table of Contents
Complete Steal a Brainrot Tier List
This complete Steal a Brainrot tier list ranks all 92 Brainrots currently available in the game. I’ve ranked them from best to worst based on how much money they make, their rarity, and the ones that give the best results when they are affected by mutations and traits.
S-Tier units are must-haves, and you should avoid the F-Tier units if you can. The best Brainrots give you the most income for every dollar you spend.
S-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income
|Rarity
Dragon Cannelloni
|$100,000,000,000
|$100,000,000/s
|Secret
Garama and Madundung
|$10,000,000,000
|$50,000,000/s
|Secret
Los Hotspotsitos
|$3,000,000,000
|$25,000,000/s
|Secret
A-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income
|Rarity
Los Combinasionas
|$2,000,000,000
|$15,000,000/s
|Secret
La Grande Combinassion
|$1,000,000,000
|$10,000,000/s
|Secret
Nuclearo Dinosauro
|$2,500,000,000
|$15,000,000/s
|Secret
Chicleteira Bicicleteira
|$750,000,000
|$3,500,000/s
|Secret
Los Tralaleritos
|$100,000,000
|$750,000/s
|Secret
B-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income
|Rarity
Esok Sekolah
|$750,000,000
|$3,000,000/s
|Secret (Lucky Block)
Pot Hotspot
|$500,000,000
|$2,500,000/s
|Secret (Lucky Block)
Graipuss Medussi
|$200,000,000
|$1,000,000/s
|Secret
Las Vaquitas Saturnitas
|$160,000,000
|$750,000/s
|Secret
Agarrini Ia Palini
|$80,000,000
|$425,000/s
|Secret
Las Tralaleritas
|$150,000,000
|$650,000/s
|Secret
Bulbito Bandito Traktorito
|$25,000,000
|$205,000/s
|Brainrot God (Lucky Block)
C-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income
|Rarity
Los Orcalitos
|$45,000,000
|$310,000/s
|Brainrot God
Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini
|$500,000,000
|$350,000/s
|Secret (Lucky Block)
La Vacca Saturno Saturnita
|$50,000,000
|$250,000/s
|Secret
Pipi Kiwi
|$1,500
|$13/s
|Common
Pipi Avocado
|$9,500
|$70/s
|Rare
Penguino Cocosino
|$45,000
|$300/s
|Epic
Tric Trac Baraboom
|$9,000
|$65/s
|Rare
Trenozosturzzo Turbo 3000
|$25,000,000
|$150,000/s
|Brainrot God
Tukanno Banana
|$22,500,000
|$100,000/s
|Brainrot God
Orcalero Orcala
|$15,000,000
|$100,000/s
|Brainrot God (Lucky Block)
Odin Din Din Dun
|$15,000,000
|$75,000/s
|Brainrot God
D-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income
|Rarity
Karkerkar Kurkur
|$100,000,000
|$275,000/s
|Secret
Sammyni Spyderini
|$100,000,000
|$300,000/s
|Secret
Chimpanzini Spiderini
|$100,000,000
|$325,000/s
|Secret
Sigma Boy
|$325,000
|$1,300/s
|Legendary
Ganganzelli Trulala
|$4,000,000
|$9,000/s
|Mythic
Los Tungtungtungcitos
|$37,500,000
|$210,000/s
|Brainrot God
Ballerino Lololo
|$35,000,000
|$200,000/s
|Brainrot God
Piccione Macchina
|$40,000,000
|$225,000/s
|Brainrot God
Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa
|$30,000,000
|$175,000/s
|Brainrot God
Statutino Libertino
|$20,000,000
|$75,000/s
|Brainrot God
Espresso Signora
|$25,000,000
|$70,000/s
|Brainrot God
Unclito Samito
|$20,000,000
|$65,000/s
|Brainrot God
E-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income/Second
|Rarity
Tigroligre Frutonni
|$15,000,000
|$60,000/s
|Brainrot God (Lucky Block)
Los Crocodillitos
|$12,500,000
|$55,000/s
|Brainrot God
Tralalero Tralala
|$10,000,000
|$50,000/s
|Brainrot God
Matteo
|$10,000,000
|$50,000/s
|Brainrot God
Gattatino Nyanino
|$7,500,000
|$35,000/s
|Brainrot God
Girafa Celestre
|$7,500,000
|$20,000/s
|Brainrot God
Cocofanto Elefanto
|$5,000,000
|$10,000/s
|Brainrot God
Tob Tobi Tobi
|$3,500,000
|$8,500/s
|Mythic
Gorillo Watermelondrillo
|$3,000,000
|$8,000/s
|Mythic
Te Te Te Sahur
|$2,500,000
|$9,500/s
|Mythic
Cavallo Virtuoso
|$2,500,000
|$7,500/s
|Mythic
F-Tier Brainrots
|Brainrot
|Cost
|Income
|Rarity
Avocadorilla
|$2,000,000
|$7,500/s
|Mythic
Tigrilini Watermelini
|$1,000,000
|$7,500/s
|Mythic (Lucky Block)
Zibra Zubra Zibralini
|$1,000,000
|$6,000/s
|Mythic (Lucky Block)
Bombombini Gusini
|$1,000,000
|$5,000/s
|Mythic
Spioniro Golubiro
|$750,000
|$3,500/s
|Mythic (Lucky Block)
Bombardiro Crocodilo
|$500,000
|$2,500/s
|Mythic
Rhino Toasterino
|$450,000
|$2,100/s
|Mythic
Orangutini Ananassini
|$400,000
|$1,700/s
|Mythic
Frigo Camelo
|$300,000
|$1,200/s
|Mythic
Pi Pi Watermelon
|$315,000
|$1,200/s
|Legendary
Pandaccini Bananini
|$300,000
|$1,200/s
|Legendary
Cocosini Mama
|$285,000
|$1,200/s
|Legendary
Strawberrelli Flamingelli
|$275,000
|$1,100/s
|Legendary
Blueberrinni Octopusini
|$250,000
|$1,000/s
|Legendary
Glorbo Fruttodrillo
|$200,000
|$750/s
|Legendary
Lionel Cactuseli
|$175,000
|$650/s
|Legendary
Chef Crabracadabra
|$150,000
|$600/s
|Legendary
Ballerina Cappuccina
|$100,000
|$500/s
|Legendary
Chimpanzini Bananini
|$50,000
|$300/s
|Legendary
Burbaloni Loliloli
|$35,000
|$200/s
|Legendary
Salamino Penguino
|$40,000
|$250/s
|Epic
Ti Ti Ti Sahur
|$37,500
|$225/s
|Epic
Avocadini Guffo
|$35,000
|$225/s
|Epic
Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus
|$30,000
|$175/s
|Epic
Perochello Lemonchello
|$27,500
|$160/s
|Epic
Bananita Dolphinita
|$25,000
|$150/s
|Epic
Bambini Crostini
|$22,500
|$135/s
|Epic
Trulimero Trulicina
|$20,000
|$125/s
|Epic
Brr Brr Patapim
|$15,000
|$100/s
|Epic
Cappuccino Assassino
|$10,000
|$75/s
|Epic
Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur
|$7,500
|$55/s
|Rare
Cacto Hipopotamo
|$6,500
|$50/s
|Rare
Boneca Ambalabu
|$5,000
|$40/s
|Rare
Bandito Bobritto
|$4,500
|$35/s
|Rare
Gangster Footera
|$4,000
|$30/s
|Rare
Tung Tung Tung Sahur
|$3,000
|$25/s
|Rare
Trippi Troppi
|$2,000
|$15/s
|Rare
Svinina Bombardino
|$1,200
|$10/s
|Common
Talpa Di Fero
|$1,000
|$9/s
|Common
Fluriflura
|$750
|$7/s
|Common
Tim Cheese
|$500
|$5/s
|Common
Lirili Larila
|$250
|$3/s
|Common
Noobini Pizzanini
|$25
|$1/s
|Common
That is the end of our Steal a Brainrot tier list. A thing to remember, though, Brainrot God units only show up when servers hit certain goals. If you want these units, stay online during busy times when lots of players are active, or when a new update is live.
Mythic units appear every 15 minutes guaranteed, while Legendary units show up every 5 minutes. Plan your playing sessions around these timers if you’re hunting for specific Brainrots. Also, don’t forget that this game is called Steal a Brainrot for a reason. If you see another player with awesome S-tier or A-tier Brainrots, you can steal them! These are always worth stealing if you get the chance.
The key to winning this game is knowing which Brainrots to invest in and which ones to skip. Use this Steal a Brainrot tier list as your guide, and you’ll be building a money-making empire from your base in no time.