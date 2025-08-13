Home » Gaming » Steal a Brainrot Tier List: All Brainrots Ranked (August 2025)

Note: We last updated this Steal a Brainrot tier list article on August 13th, 2025.

In Steal a Brainrot, your goal is simple: Get the best money-making Brainrots and watch your cash grow. But with more than 90 different Brainrots spread across 7 rarity levels, it can get confusing real quick. So, if you want to know which Steal a Brainrot units will make you rich fast, I will help you with this Steal a Brainrot tier list, ranking all the Brainrots available in the game.

Steal a Brainrot Tier List

Complete Steal a Brainrot Tier List

This complete Steal a Brainrot tier list ranks all 92 Brainrots currently available in the game. I’ve ranked them from best to worst based on how much money they make, their rarity, and the ones that give the best results when they are affected by mutations and traits.

Steal a Brainrot tier list

S-Tier units are must-haves, and you should avoid the F-Tier units if you can. The best Brainrots give you the most income for every dollar you spend.

S-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncomeRarity
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Dragon Cannelloni		$100,000,000,000$100,000,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Garama and Madundung		$10,000,000,000$50,000,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Los Hotspotsitos		$3,000,000,000$25,000,000/sSecret

A-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncomeRarity
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Los Combinasionas		$2,000,000,000$15,000,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
La Grande Combinassion		$1,000,000,000$10,000,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Nuclearo Dinosauro		$2,500,000,000$15,000,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Chicleteira Bicicleteira		$750,000,000$3,500,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Los Tralaleritos		$100,000,000$750,000/sSecret

B-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncomeRarity
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Esok Sekolah		$750,000,000$3,000,000/sSecret (Lucky Block)

Pot Hotspot		$500,000,000$2,500,000/sSecret (Lucky Block)

Graipuss Medussi		$200,000,000$1,000,000/sSecret
Secret Brainrots Steal a Brainrot
Las Vaquitas Saturnitas		$160,000,000$750,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Agarrini Ia Palini		$80,000,000$425,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Las Tralaleritas		$150,000,000$650,000/sSecret
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Bulbito Bandito Traktorito		$25,000,000$205,000/sBrainrot God (Lucky Block)

C-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncomeRarity

Los Orcalitos		$45,000,000$310,000/sBrainrot God
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini		$500,000,000$350,000/sSecret (Lucky Block)
Steal a Brainrot La vacca Ritual
La Vacca Saturno Saturnita		$50,000,000$250,000/sSecret

Pipi Kiwi		$1,500$13/sCommon
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Pipi Avocado		$9,500$70/sRare

Penguino Cocosino		$45,000$300/sEpic

Tric Trac Baraboom		$9,000$65/sRare

Trenozosturzzo Turbo 3000		$25,000,000$150,000/sBrainrot God

Tukanno Banana		$22,500,000$100,000/sBrainrot God
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Orcalero Orcala		$15,000,000$100,000/sBrainrot God (Lucky Block)

Odin Din Din Dun		$15,000,000$75,000/sBrainrot God

D-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncomeRarity

Karkerkar Kurkur		$100,000,000$275,000/sSecret

Sammyni Spyderini		$100,000,000$300,000/sSecret

Chimpanzini Spiderini		$100,000,000$325,000/sSecret

Sigma Boy		$325,000$1,300/sLegendary

Ganganzelli Trulala		$4,000,000$9,000/sMythic
Steal a Brainrot tier list
Los Tungtungtungcitos		$37,500,000$210,000/sBrainrot God

Ballerino Lololo		$35,000,000$200,000/sBrainrot God

Piccione Macchina		$40,000,000$225,000/sBrainrot God

Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa		$30,000,000$175,000/sBrainrot God

Statutino Libertino		$20,000,000$75,000/sBrainrot God

Espresso Signora		$25,000,000$70,000/sBrainrot God

Unclito Samito		$20,000,000$65,000/sBrainrot God

E-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncome/SecondRarity

Tigroligre Frutonni		$15,000,000$60,000/sBrainrot God (Lucky Block)

Los Crocodillitos		$12,500,000$55,000/sBrainrot God

Tralalero Tralala		$10,000,000$50,000/sBrainrot God

Matteo		$10,000,000$50,000/sBrainrot God

Gattatino Nyanino		$7,500,000$35,000/sBrainrot God

Girafa Celestre		$7,500,000$20,000/sBrainrot God

Cocofanto Elefanto		$5,000,000$10,000/sBrainrot God

Tob Tobi Tobi		$3,500,000$8,500/sMythic

Gorillo Watermelondrillo		$3,000,000$8,000/sMythic

Te Te Te Sahur		$2,500,000$9,500/sMythic

Cavallo Virtuoso		$2,500,000$7,500/sMythic

F-Tier Brainrots

BrainrotCostIncomeRarity

Avocadorilla		$2,000,000$7,500/sMythic

Tigrilini Watermelini		$1,000,000$7,500/sMythic (Lucky Block)

Zibra Zubra Zibralini		$1,000,000$6,000/sMythic (Lucky Block)

Bombombini Gusini		$1,000,000$5,000/sMythic

Spioniro Golubiro		$750,000$3,500/sMythic (Lucky Block)

Bombardiro Crocodilo		$500,000$2,500/sMythic

Rhino Toasterino		$450,000$2,100/sMythic

Orangutini Ananassini		$400,000$1,700/sMythic

Frigo Camelo		$300,000$1,200/sMythic

Pi Pi Watermelon		$315,000$1,200/sLegendary

Pandaccini Bananini		$300,000$1,200/sLegendary

Cocosini Mama		$285,000$1,200/sLegendary

Strawberrelli Flamingelli		$275,000$1,100/sLegendary

Blueberrinni Octopusini		$250,000$1,000/sLegendary

Glorbo Fruttodrillo		$200,000$750/sLegendary

Lionel Cactuseli		$175,000$650/sLegendary

Chef Crabracadabra		$150,000$600/sLegendary

Ballerina Cappuccina		$100,000$500/sLegendary

Chimpanzini Bananini		$50,000$300/sLegendary

Burbaloni Loliloli		$35,000$200/sLegendary

Salamino Penguino		$40,000$250/sEpic

Ti Ti Ti Sahur		$37,500$225/sEpic

Avocadini Guffo		$35,000$225/sEpic

Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus		$30,000$175/sEpic

Perochello Lemonchello		$27,500$160/sEpic

Bananita Dolphinita		$25,000$150/sEpic

Bambini Crostini		$22,500$135/sEpic

Trulimero Trulicina		$20,000$125/sEpic

Brr Brr Patapim		$15,000$100/sEpic

Cappuccino Assassino		$10,000$75/sEpic

Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur		$7,500$55/sRare

Cacto Hipopotamo		$6,500$50/sRare

Boneca Ambalabu		$5,000$40/sRare

Bandito Bobritto		$4,500$35/sRare

Gangster Footera		$4,000$30/sRare

Tung Tung Tung Sahur		$3,000$25/sRare

Trippi Troppi		$2,000$15/sRare

Svinina Bombardino		$1,200$10/sCommon

Talpa Di Fero		$1,000$9/sCommon

Fluriflura		$750$7/sCommon

Tim Cheese		$500$5/sCommon

Lirili Larila		$250$3/sCommon

Noobini Pizzanini		$25$1/sCommon

That is the end of our Steal a Brainrot tier list. A thing to remember, though, Brainrot God units only show up when servers hit certain goals. If you want these units, stay online during busy times when lots of players are active, or when a new update is live.

Mythic units appear every 15 minutes guaranteed, while Legendary units show up every 5 minutes. Plan your playing sessions around these timers if you’re hunting for specific Brainrots. Also, don’t forget that this game is called Steal a Brainrot for a reason. If you see another player with awesome S-tier or A-tier Brainrots, you can steal them! These are always worth stealing if you get the chance.

The key to winning this game is knowing which Brainrots to invest in and which ones to skip. Use this Steal a Brainrot tier list as your guide, and you’ll be building a money-making empire from your base in no time.

