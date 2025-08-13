Steal a Brainrot Tier List: All Brainrots Ranked (August 2025)

Note: We last updated this Steal a Brainrot tier list article on August 13th, 2025.

In Steal a Brainrot, your goal is simple: Get the best money-making Brainrots and watch your cash grow. But with more than 90 different Brainrots spread across 7 rarity levels, it can get confusing real quick. So, if you want to know which Steal a Brainrot units will make you rich fast, I will help you with this Steal a Brainrot tier list, ranking all the Brainrots available in the game.

Complete Steal a Brainrot Tier List

This complete Steal a Brainrot tier list ranks all 92 Brainrots currently available in the game. I’ve ranked them from best to worst based on how much money they make, their rarity, and the ones that give the best results when they are affected by mutations and traits.

S-Tier units are must-haves, and you should avoid the F-Tier units if you can. The best Brainrots give you the most income for every dollar you spend.

S-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income Rarity

Dragon Cannelloni $100,000,000,000 $100,000,000/s Secret

Garama and Madundung $10,000,000,000 $50,000,000/s Secret

Los Hotspotsitos $3,000,000,000 $25,000,000/s Secret

A-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income Rarity

Los Combinasionas $2,000,000,000 $15,000,000/s Secret

La Grande Combinassion $1,000,000,000 $10,000,000/s Secret

Nuclearo Dinosauro $2,500,000,000 $15,000,000/s Secret

Chicleteira Bicicleteira $750,000,000 $3,500,000/s Secret

Los Tralaleritos $100,000,000 $750,000/s Secret

B-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income Rarity

Esok Sekolah $750,000,000 $3,000,000/s Secret (Lucky Block)

Pot Hotspot $500,000,000 $2,500,000/s Secret (Lucky Block)

Graipuss Medussi $200,000,000 $1,000,000/s Secret

Las Vaquitas Saturnitas $160,000,000 $750,000/s Secret

Agarrini Ia Palini $80,000,000 $425,000/s Secret

Las Tralaleritas $150,000,000 $650,000/s Secret

Bulbito Bandito Traktorito $25,000,000 $205,000/s Brainrot God (Lucky Block)

C-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income Rarity

Los Orcalitos $45,000,000 $310,000/s Brainrot God

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini $500,000,000 $350,000/s Secret (Lucky Block)

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita $50,000,000 $250,000/s Secret

Pipi Kiwi $1,500 $13/s Common

Pipi Avocado $9,500 $70/s Rare

Penguino Cocosino $45,000 $300/s Epic

Tric Trac Baraboom $9,000 $65/s Rare

Trenozosturzzo Turbo 3000 $25,000,000 $150,000/s Brainrot God

Tukanno Banana $22,500,000 $100,000/s Brainrot God

Orcalero Orcala $15,000,000 $100,000/s Brainrot God (Lucky Block)

Odin Din Din Dun $15,000,000 $75,000/s Brainrot God

D-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income Rarity

Karkerkar Kurkur $100,000,000 $275,000/s Secret

Sammyni Spyderini $100,000,000 $300,000/s Secret

Chimpanzini Spiderini $100,000,000 $325,000/s Secret

Sigma Boy $325,000 $1,300/s Legendary

Ganganzelli Trulala $4,000,000 $9,000/s Mythic

Los Tungtungtungcitos $37,500,000 $210,000/s Brainrot God

Ballerino Lololo $35,000,000 $200,000/s Brainrot God

Piccione Macchina $40,000,000 $225,000/s Brainrot God

Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa $30,000,000 $175,000/s Brainrot God

Statutino Libertino $20,000,000 $75,000/s Brainrot God

Espresso Signora $25,000,000 $70,000/s Brainrot God

Unclito Samito $20,000,000 $65,000/s Brainrot God

E-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income/Second Rarity

Tigroligre Frutonni $15,000,000 $60,000/s Brainrot God (Lucky Block)

Los Crocodillitos $12,500,000 $55,000/s Brainrot God

Tralalero Tralala $10,000,000 $50,000/s Brainrot God

Matteo $10,000,000 $50,000/s Brainrot God

Gattatino Nyanino $7,500,000 $35,000/s Brainrot God

Girafa Celestre $7,500,000 $20,000/s Brainrot God

Cocofanto Elefanto $5,000,000 $10,000/s Brainrot God

Tob Tobi Tobi $3,500,000 $8,500/s Mythic

Gorillo Watermelondrillo $3,000,000 $8,000/s Mythic

Te Te Te Sahur $2,500,000 $9,500/s Mythic

Cavallo Virtuoso $2,500,000 $7,500/s Mythic

F-Tier Brainrots

Brainrot Cost Income Rarity

Avocadorilla $2,000,000 $7,500/s Mythic

Tigrilini Watermelini $1,000,000 $7,500/s Mythic (Lucky Block)

Zibra Zubra Zibralini $1,000,000 $6,000/s Mythic (Lucky Block)

Bombombini Gusini $1,000,000 $5,000/s Mythic

Spioniro Golubiro $750,000 $3,500/s Mythic (Lucky Block)

Bombardiro Crocodilo $500,000 $2,500/s Mythic

Rhino Toasterino $450,000 $2,100/s Mythic

Orangutini Ananassini $400,000 $1,700/s Mythic

Frigo Camelo $300,000 $1,200/s Mythic

Pi Pi Watermelon $315,000 $1,200/s Legendary

Pandaccini Bananini $300,000 $1,200/s Legendary

Cocosini Mama $285,000 $1,200/s Legendary

Strawberrelli Flamingelli $275,000 $1,100/s Legendary

Blueberrinni Octopusini $250,000 $1,000/s Legendary

Glorbo Fruttodrillo $200,000 $750/s Legendary

Lionel Cactuseli $175,000 $650/s Legendary

Chef Crabracadabra $150,000 $600/s Legendary

Ballerina Cappuccina $100,000 $500/s Legendary

Chimpanzini Bananini $50,000 $300/s Legendary

Burbaloni Loliloli $35,000 $200/s Legendary

Salamino Penguino $40,000 $250/s Epic

Ti Ti Ti Sahur $37,500 $225/s Epic

Avocadini Guffo $35,000 $225/s Epic

Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus $30,000 $175/s Epic

Perochello Lemonchello $27,500 $160/s Epic

Bananita Dolphinita $25,000 $150/s Epic

Bambini Crostini $22,500 $135/s Epic

Trulimero Trulicina $20,000 $125/s Epic

Brr Brr Patapim $15,000 $100/s Epic

Cappuccino Assassino $10,000 $75/s Epic

Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur $7,500 $55/s Rare

Cacto Hipopotamo $6,500 $50/s Rare

Boneca Ambalabu $5,000 $40/s Rare

Bandito Bobritto $4,500 $35/s Rare

Gangster Footera $4,000 $30/s Rare

Tung Tung Tung Sahur $3,000 $25/s Rare

Trippi Troppi $2,000 $15/s Rare

Svinina Bombardino $1,200 $10/s Common

Talpa Di Fero $1,000 $9/s Common

Fluriflura $750 $7/s Common

Tim Cheese $500 $5/s Common

Lirili Larila $250 $3/s Common

Noobini Pizzanini $25 $1/s Common

That is the end of our Steal a Brainrot tier list. A thing to remember, though, Brainrot God units only show up when servers hit certain goals. If you want these units, stay online during busy times when lots of players are active, or when a new update is live.

Mythic units appear every 15 minutes guaranteed, while Legendary units show up every 5 minutes. Plan your playing sessions around these timers if you’re hunting for specific Brainrots. Also, don’t forget that this game is called Steal a Brainrot for a reason. If you see another player with awesome S-tier or A-tier Brainrots, you can steal them! These are always worth stealing if you get the chance.

The key to winning this game is knowing which Brainrots to invest in and which ones to skip. Use this Steal a Brainrot tier list as your guide, and you’ll be building a money-making empire from your base in no time.