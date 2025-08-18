How to Get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

The new Tipi Topi Taco might look cute with its pink color and a whole taco shell resting on top of its body, but this new unit can make you lots of cash. It is considered a Brainrot God, and you know that getting this tier is not as easy as getting Legendary or Rare ones. Let me show you how to get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot!

What Makes Tipi Topi Taco Special in Steal a Brainrot

The Tipi Topi Taco is basically a pig that looks like a taco. I know it sounds weird, but this little guy is one of the most valuable characters in the entire game. This character was first added to the game on August 12th, 2025, during a special event called Taco Tuesday – and it will only spawn with this event. Since then, it’s become one of the most wanted characters because of how much money it makes.

Tipi Topi Taco costs $20 million and makes $75,000 per second. The income might not be as huge as half of the other Brainrot God characters, but this one is rare, so getting it for your collection is still awesome!

How to Get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot

There are three ways to get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot, and the man way is through the weekly Taco Tuesday event. Let me explain all the methods here:

1. Taco Tuesday Event

This might need a bit of grinding if you don’t have a lot of collection in your base. First, you need to find and collect exactly 15 Brainrot characters that have the taco traits on them. These show up randomly on the conveyor belt throughout the week, so you’ll want to keep playing regularly to collect them.

Or you can always join the Taco Tuesday event, which happens every Tuesday at around 3 PM EST. The developer will spawn more Brainrots with the Taco trait there, so you can collect them faster.

Once you have your 15 taco trait Brainrots, you need to find an NPC called Big Sammy. You’ll trade all 15 of your taco characters to him. After you make the trade, Big Sammy will spawn a Tipi Topi Taco on the conveyor belt. This is your chance to buy it.

Don’t forget that you need to have 20 million cash ready to buy the Tipi Topi Taco as soon as it appears. Other players will be trying to get it too, so you need to be quick.

2. Trading with Other Players

Some players who already have Tipi Topi Taco might be willing to trade it. You’ll need to offer other rare characters or a lot of cash. Since this character costs 20 million to buy originally, expect to pay at least that much, maybe more.

3. Stealing from Other Players

This is the risky but exciting way to get it. Of course, in Steal a Brainrot, you can actually steal characters from other players’ bases. Here’s how it works:

Find a player who has Tipi Topi Taco in their base. Press the E key when you’re near their character. Run back to your own base without getting caught.

Be very careful though, because other players can steal it back from you, so this method is pretty risky. Plus, you might make some enemies in the game!

Is It Worth Getting Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot?

You might be wondering if spending 20 million is worth it. Let me break down why this character is actually a great investment:

At $75,000 per second, this character will pay for itself in under 5 minutes of gameplay. That’s very fast compared to other expensive characters in the game.

The real value comes from traits and mutations. If you get lucky and this character gets a good trait or mutation, it can make way more money. The Rainbow Mutation turns it into a money-printing machine at 750,000 per second!

Having a Brainrot God character in your base always looks pretty cool. Other players will know you’re serious about the game when they see this rare character.

Good luck, and happy taco hunting!