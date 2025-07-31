We Found a Deadly Trick to Steal Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Roblox

Want to trick the other players and steal their best Brainrots? We found this deadly trick, which we think is one of the smartest ways to steal valuable Brainrots without much effort in the game. You basically create a fake free shop that looks amazing, then trap players inside while you raid their bases. If you are wondering about the strategy for this deadly trick in Steal a Brainrot, keep on reading and check out how to do it!

Deadly Trick to Steal Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Look, Steal a Brainrot is all about stealing from other players – that’s literally the point of the game. But here, we’re not telling you to be mean or anything. We are just sharing a trick we found. You can always play the normal way, but this shop trap method is pretty clever if you want to try it.

The idea of this video, which we found on YouTube and was made by Dash Roblox, is pretty simple. You make a fake free shop that looks awesome, trap players inside, then run to their base and grab their stuff. Players get excited about free items and forget to be careful. While they’re stuck, you have tons of time to raid their base.

But first thing, you need to be on high-level Rebirth. Start a new game in a private lobby, sell the stuff that you have, so your entire base is clear and fresh. Then, you want to make it look like a real shop with different floors. Then, you want to set up the ship with some really good Brainrots to display. The best way is to use admin command glitches if you’re in a private server (you can see this in the bottom left of your screen).

With this glitch, you can actually spawn any Brainrot with multiple copies of the same trait on the conveyor belt. These super-powered Brainrots are perfect for your shop display because they look absolutely insane to other players.

What Brainrots to Put in Your Shop

Now here’s how to set it up:

First Floor Setup

You can put cheaper Brainrots on both sides of the first floor. In the video, they spawn and then put La Grande Combinassions there. So yes, put the cheaper ones on the very first level. They’re not amazing, but they look good enough to get people interested. Add mutations or traits to them to make them more eye-catching.

Image: Dash Roblox on YouTube

Second Floor Setup

Then, you can put better Brainrots on the second floor. Use the admin command glitch again, and spawn really good Brainrots, such as:

Garama and Madundung with Bloodrot mutations

Garama and Madundung with Rainbow mutations

Normal Gorama and Madundung

Image: Dash Roblox on YouTube

These Brainrots give you 50 to 500 million income per second, so people will definitely want them. You can mix different types for more variety.

Third Floor Setup

This is where you put crazy good stuff. Make ultra-rare Garama and Madundung with stacks of traits like Nyan, Galactic, Taco, Zombie, and Fireworks. These can give billions per second, and even the Brainrots will look insane.

Image: Dash Roblox on YouTube

How to Do the Deadly Trap Trick in Steal a Brainrot

Now that your custom shop is ready, you can start calling up your friends or find players and tell them that you are making a free shop on your server. They can pick any Brainrot they want, but only one item and only for one minute to choose. Most players will want to check it out. When they go to your third floor, spring the traps!

The deadly trap trick in the video is that you can stack traps on top of each other. Most players don’t know this. When someone steps on stacked traps, they’re stuck way longer. Each trap holds someone for 10 seconds. So if you stack five traps, it means 50 seconds total.

Put them right where players would walk to check out your best stuff. When they step forward to look closer, they’re trapped for almost a minute. This time, lock your base and run to theirs. You have 50 seconds to grab their good stuff!

Why This Trick Works So Well in Steal a Brainrot

Players get greedy when they see free, amazing items. They stop being suspicious and focus on what they might get. The shop looks real because you actually have good items there. Most players don’t know about stacked traps, so they get caught completely off guard.

Let players look around before starting your deadly trick. This makes them trust you more. The more comfortable they feel, the easier they are to trick. Also, make sure you have space in your base before trying this. If it’s full, you can’t steal anything! This shop trap method works really well when you do it right. Just make everything look real and have your traps ready.

Remember, we’re not promoting being mean to random players or anything like that. We just wanted to share this smart trick we found because it’s pretty clever. If you want to try it out, maybe start with your friends first. It could be a fun way to prank them! At the end of the day, Steal a Brainrot is all about creative ways to get items, and this is definitely one of the more interesting methods out there.