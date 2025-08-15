Steal a Brainrot Trait Tier List: All Traits Ranked (August 2025)

Note: We last updated this Steal a Brainrot trait tier list article on August 16th, 2025.

In Steal a Brainrot, traits are a special addition that make your Brainrot worth more money. Some traits give you way better returns than others. This Steal a Brairot trait tier list shows you every trait, how much extra money they give you, and how hard they are to get. Use this to know which traits are actually worth getting.

S-Tier Traits

These are the best traits in the game. They give you the most value and are hard to get. If you see a brainrot with these traits, you should try to buy it right away.

Trait Name Value Multiplier Availability Notes Nyan Cat Trait 6x Event-based Rainbow cat flies across the sky during events. Firework Trait 6x July 4th only Limited to once per year, extremely rare. Zombie Tung Tung Trait 5x Zombie events Strong multiplier, zombie events happen frequently. Brazil Trait 5x Brazil event update Happens ~10 minutes after the update goes live.

A-Tier Traits

The A-tier traits are really good and actually give you a solid multiplier. The Asteroird trait can even be triggered by doing a secret ritual with your friends.

Trait Name Value Multiplier Availability Notes Asteroid Trait 4x La Vacca Ritual Requires 3 La Vacca Saturno Saturnita in a triangle formation. Crab Rave Trait 4x Crab events Crabs dance on the map, hit brainrots on the conveyor belt. Happens very often, even in regular sessions. Bubblegum Trait 4x Bubblegum Machine 10-minute events or feed 10 Candy Mutated Brainrots to the machine. Matteo’s Hat Trait 4x Los Matteos Ritual Can trigger with the Los Matteos ritual.

B-Tier Traits

These traits are okay. They give you some extra value, but nothing awesome. You can use them to make money, but they are not the best choice.

Trait Name Value Multiplier Availability Notes Starfall Trait 3.5x Weather events Best weather trait, but weather events are pretty common. So nothing special here. Taco Trait 3x Taco shower events Tacos shoot from a cannon, fun taco hat appearance. Happens pretty often in regular sessions. Shark Trait 3x Ocean events Can trigger with the Orcalero ritual. Snow Trait 3x Snow events Regular occurrence, plus snowball fights available. Bombardiro Crocodilos Trait 3x Lava Mutation event Only happens for 2 minutes after the admin activates the event. 10B Trait 3x DISCONTINUED 10 billion visits celebration only, no longer obtainable.

C-Tier Traits

This is the weakest trait in the game. They barely help you make more money. You should only focus on these if you have no other options. However, this trait event pops up pretty often, so if you can purchase multiplate Brainrots with this trait, it will still give you back pretty good income.

Trait Name Value Multiplier Availability Notes Rain Trait 2.5x Very common Happens frequently, water drop icons, lowest value.

That’s the end of our Steal a Brainrot trait tier list. When you play this game in Roblox, focus on getting S and A-tier traits first. These will help you make the most money. B-tier traits are okay if you cannot get the better ones. Try to avoid spending too much on C-tier traits unless you really need them.

Remember that you can stack multiple traits on one brainrot. A character with several good traits can be worth way more than one with just a single trait. Stay active during events, watch the conveyor belt closely, and be ready to spend your money when you see valuable traits appear. Also, if you find another player who has a Brainrot with stacked traits, go steal them!