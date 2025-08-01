How to Get Weather Traits in Steal a Brainrot: Rain, Snow, and Starfall

Want to get weather traits in Steal a Brainrot? These three weather events happen regularly, so you don’t have to wait forever like with rare admin events. Rain, Snow, and Starfall are your best bet for getting traits without waiting. I’ll show you how to get weather traits in Steal a Brainrot, plus how they work.

How to Get Weather Traits in Steal a Brainrot

These new weather events coming on the latest Fuse Machine update are awesome because they actually happen regularly, just like the Magma/Lava event. You don’t need to wait for admins to start them. They just show up on their own. This makes them perfect if you’re new to the game.

Each event changes how the lobby looks and gives your Brainrots better chances at getting traits. The trick is knowing when they happen and getting ready to purchase from the conveyor belt. Here are all three new weather events in Steal a Brainrot:

1. Rain Weather Event

Rain event shows up more than any other weather event. Water falls from the sky and covers everything. The whole floor will turn into water. When the Rain event happens, the Brainrots that have a Rain trait with a water drop icon on top of them will get a 2.5x income multiplier.

2. Snow Weather Event

Snow covers everything and makes the whole floor turn white. You can see grey boxes when this weather event is active, and then make a snowball that you can actually throw at enemies to freeze them. It’s hilarious, and everyone starts having snowball fights. Meanwhile, if you find a Brainrot that has the Snow trait with a snowflake icon, you can get 3x more income per second.

3. Starfall Weather Event

Starfall doesn’t happen as much as Rain and Snow, but it’s beautiful when it does. Shooting stars fall from the sky and hit the ground everywhere. It looks amazing. If a shooting star hits a Brainrot on the conveyor belt, it gets the Starfall trait (blue and yellow star icon) with a 3.5x income multiplier. This is the best multiplier out of all three regular weather events.

These three new weather events are super important now. While admin events get all the hype with crazy multipliers, regular weather events give you steady chances to get better traits in the game. Learn how to earn these three weather traits in Steal a Brainrot, and you’ll always have ways to make your collection better!