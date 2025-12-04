Roblox Steal a Brainrot Wiki

Steal a Brainrot is one of the most popular Roblox experiences, boasting a massive playerbase. With weekly updates and Admin Abuse events, the developer keeps the community busy and invested in the game. However, it can be hard to keep track of all the brainrots, with new ones arriving with almost every update. Additionally, the game has numerous features and gameplay mechanics that new players might find overwhelming. This is where our Steal a Brainrot Wiki comes in handy, offering all the information that you should be aware of.

Steal a Brainrot Wiki: Codes, Brainrots, and More

You can use the links provided below to explore various gameplay mechanics, lists of brainrots, and a dedicated codes section to help understand the game and check what new items arrive with each update.

– Codes are a crucial part of Roblox. You can check out all the active and expired codes for Steal a Brainrot in this guide. Admin Abuse Timings – Admin Abuse is a weekly, and a huge event in the game. Check out our guide for the latest timings and keep track of the event.

– Apart from the regular Admin Abuse, Steal a Brainrot also holds Taco Tuesdays where the developer lets of crazy weather events and other things. Taco Brainrots – The guide explains how to obtain these special brainrots in the game.

– Brainrots are the core of the game. This guide lists all the Brainrots that you can obtain and use to farm money. Mutations – Mutations are another crucial aspect of the game. Brainrots with mutations generate more money and are highly sought-after.

– Want to get stronger in the game? Then you might want to utilize the Rebirth feature. This guide explains this feature in depth. Fishing – The hourly fishing event in the game is a great way for you to get yourself a good brainrot. Check out this guide to understand this feature in detail.

– Traits boost the value of your Brainrots in the game, allowing you to get more worth out of them. This guide lists all the traits that your Brainrots can obtain. Items – Having the right items in your inventory ensures that you defend your base properly and fend against other players.

– Combination Brainrots, also called Combinasions, are a rare type that give a lot of money but can be difficult to obtain. Check out this guide to know more about them. All Glitches – Utilizing the glitches in Steal a Brainrot can be a great way to dominate the game and gain an upper hand over other players.

– Wondering what the crafting machine does? Then check out this guide for a detailed explanation. Rituals – Rituals might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they are a crucial gameplay feature that will allow you to make tons of money in the game.

– A special time machine feature that let’s you combine multiple brainrots to create a new one. Brainrot Trader – A trading system to get more rare brainrots.

– The game has various special events like Weather, Spawnable, and Admin, that give you a chance to obtain rare brainrots or mutations. Advent Calendar – Want to obtain free rewards simply for logging in the game or completing simple tasks? Then check out this guide for the Advent Calendar in the game.

– Check out this guide to obtain links for Private Servers that you can join to enjoy different perks and quirks. Craft Machine – The Craft Machine can be used to create some brainrots in the game and add them to your base. This guide explains how to use this feature.

– Admin Console Commands help you pull pranks on your friends and run some erratic codes in the game. Check out this guide to understand how to use them. Dealer – This guide tells you how to use the Dealer system in the game.

Steal a Brainrot Lists

– There is a deadly trick to steal brainrots from other players, and this guides explains how it works. Tips and Tricks – These tips and tricks will help you a lot, especially if you’re new to the game.

– OG Brainrots are super rare to find but we have a list of them that will help you spot them quickly. Brainrot Gods – These will help you make a lot of money in a short span of time.

– These are the most rare and powerful brainrots in Steal a Brainrot. Aquatic Brainrots – A list of all water-themed brainrots in the game.

– Here is a list of all special loot boxes in Steal a Brainrot.

Steal a Brainrot Tier Lists

Tier lists are a great way to find out the best brainrots, items, and keep your focus on the best things that the game has to offer.

Steal a Brainrot – Other Guides

Make sure to bookmark the page and check the Steal a Brainrot Wiki frequently. We update the existing sections and add new ones with each update.